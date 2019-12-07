Andy Ruiz vs. Anthony Joshua 2 fight results: Live boxing updates, scorecard, start time, undercard
Follow along as Joshua looks to reclaim his trio of heavyweight titles in Saudi Arabia
The rematch six months in the making is finally set to commence. Emanating from Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia, Andy Ruiz Jr. will put his trio of heavyweight titles on the line against Anthony Joshua live on DAZN (Noon ET, sign up here).
Ruiz shocked the world in June by scoring four knockdowns on the unbeaten champion making his U.S. debut before the referee called off the action. An equilibrium shot behind the ear by Ruiz seemed to change everything after Joshua scored his own knockdown in the third round. Now, Joshua will get the chance to right his wrong and reclaim gold.
CBS Sports will be with you for every punch from the bout in Saudi Arabia with our updating scorecard and live updates below. If you are having trouble viewing the results or want to refresh the scorecard, please click here.
Ruiz vs. Joshua 2 scorecard, live coverage
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|Total
Ruiz (c)
Joshua
Ruiz vs. Joshua 2 card, results
Andy Ruiz Jr. (c) vs. Anthony Joshua-- Unified heavyweight titles
Michael Hunter vs. Alexander Povetkin -- Heavyweights
Dillian Whyte def. Mariusz Wach via unanimous decision (98-93, 97-93, 97-93)
Filip Hrgovic def. Eric Molina via third-round TKO
-
