Anthony Joshua calls a 2018 boxing match with Tyson Fury a mere 'fantasy'

Despite former champion Tyson Fury re-entering the gym after two years of inactivity, unified titleholder Anthony Joshua called a heavyweight summit between the two in 2018 more 'fantasy' than reality.

Joshua (20-0, 20 KOs), who is rumored to be on the verge of signing for a spring unification against WBO champion Joseph Parker (24-0, 18 KOs), told Britain's The Daily Mail on Sunday that Fury's current weight was largely the issue.

"That's more of a fantasy at the moment," Joshua said. "It's just that he's not fit and he hasn't had a fight. The ball is in his court. We've stayed consistent, we've defended the titles we've won and we've captured more titles.

"If Fury was still fit, we would probably be talking about Fury for March. It's not me ... I'm definitely consistent and ready to fight anyone."

Fury (25-0, 18 KOs) is fresh off the tumultuous aftermath of his 2015 upset when he ended former champion Wladimir Klitschko's near decade-long reign to claim a trio of titles. He willingly vacated the belts in 2016 in order to focus on mental health and drug issues following a pair of failed tests. He also ballooned in weight from the career-low 246 pounds he came in at against Klitschko.

Upon hearing the news of Joshua's comments, Fury instantly took to social media and called him out. Fury, 29, also reiterated previous comments that he would be ready to face Joshua after an April comeback fight against an opponent not yet named.

Just seen @anthonyfjoshua trying to play my challenge down saying I've not had a fight & not fit! Im ready for this summer don't shit yourself now it's been put on you!? — TYSON2FASTFURY (@Tyson_Fury) January 7, 2018

Some fighters & promotors lose there self in all the hype, forget who they had to rob to get a belt! 😜 There will never be another Tyson fury, for many reasons, #justsaying — TYSON2FASTFURY (@Tyson_Fury) January 7, 2018

When your the lineal champion in your division your number1 even without alphabet titles, The truth.

So whatever people want to say it will be AJ challenging me for my status!!! THE LINEAL HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION. & RING MAGAZINE HOLDER, — TYSON2FASTFURY (@Tyson_Fury) January 7, 2018

Can't wait to get back in the ring in late April really looking forward to the challenge, being away has made me very keen.! @MTKGlobal @parisfury1 pic.twitter.com/q5Pfn7U56A — TYSON2FASTFURY (@Tyson_Fury) January 8, 2018

In Fury's absence, the 28-year-old Joshua has grown to become the biggest star in the sport, helped by his knockout of Klitschko last April in their fight-of-the-year contender. But despite Joshua holding the IBF and WBA titles, Fury remains the division's lineal champion for having dethroned Klitschko and never losing. He also represents the largest payday available to Joshua thanks to Fury's colorful gift of self-marketing.

Joshua said Sunday he would be interested in closing out 2018 with unification fights against Parker and WBC champion Deontay Wilder (39-0, 38 KOs). What isn't known is whether those comments were meant to motivate Fury into a faster return considering Joshua spent part of last year explaining why a Wilder bout might be better served for 2019 due to certain financial realities (which include a profitable Fury fight).

Considering Joshua drew 90,000 fans to London's Wembley Stadium against Klitschko and another 78,000 in his October return against Carlos Takam at Principality Stadium in Wales (setting a boxing indoor attendance record), there's little question that a Fury fight could do even bigger business.

If healthy, Fury might also present the kind of Kryptonite to Joshua's reign that can't be duplicated in the division. While an opponent like Wilder will always present a viable threat as a one-punch knockout artist, the 6-foot-9 Fury brings quick hands and an incredibly awkward style which saw him snake charm Klitschko into inactivity.

The scenario remains a big if, of course, due to Fury's physical state and whether he can trim enough pounds, in a healthy period of time, to regain his powers of old. In addition to potential ring rust, Fury's mental state is also a concern and a big reason why he stepped away from the sport while on top.

While most American fans would prefer a Joshua-Wilder fight among any other in the heavyweight division, the fact that neither are established pay-per-view brands within the United States could see it delayed. The fight is incredibly important to the sport as a whole but could benefit from the kind of build which engages mainstream sports fans.