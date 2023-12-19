Historically, Christmas weekend is not a popular stretch for big combat sports events. That is not the case in 2023 as one of the final major events of the year goes down on Dec. 23 in Saudi Arabia with a heavyweight-focused card.

The card includes a double main event featuring former heavyweight champions. Two-time former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will take on Otto Wallin, the man who nearly upset Tyson Fury in 2019. Former WBC champ Deontay Wilder will also be in action when he takes on former WBO champ Joseph Parker.

In theory, wins by both Joshua and Wilder will set up a long-awaited clash between the two in 2024.

WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol will also be in action in Saudi Arabia when he puts his belt on the line against heavy underdog Lyndon Arthur.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

Below is the complete fight card for Day of Reckoning. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

Day of Reckoning fight card, odds

Fighter Fighter Weight class Anthony Joshua -455 Otto Wallin +345 Heavyweight Deontay Wilder -600 Joseph Parker +430 Heavyweight Dmitry Bivol (c) -2800 Lyndon Arthur +1250 WBA light heavyweight title Daniel Dubois -320 Jarrell Miller +250 Heavyweight Jai Opetaia Ellis Zorro Cruiserweight Arslanbek Makhmudov Agit Kabayel Heavyweight Frank Sanchez Junior Fa Heavyweight Filip Hrgovic Mark De Morio Heavyweight

Day of Reckoning viewing info