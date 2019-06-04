Anthony Joshua exercises rematch clause to face Andy Ruiz Jr. in heavyweight championship fight

Former unified world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua won't be waiting long for the chance to earn his titles back. Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn revealed Tuesday on Twitter that the team has exercised its contracted rematch clause with new champ Andy Ruiz and will face off in either November or December this year at a date and venue to be determined.

This past Saturday, Joshua (22-1, 21 KOs) made his long-awaited United States debut by defending his WBO, WBA (Super), IBF and IBO titles against the heavy underdog Ruiz (33-1, 22 KOs) inside Madison Square Garden in New York. Instead of a dominant introduction by Joshua to a brand-new audience, what boxing fans received was one of the more stunning upsets in recent memory as Ruiz became the new unified heavyweight champion of the world after finishing Joshua in Round 7.

After meetings with AJ, Rob Mc and the management team in NY, we have today triggered the contracted rematch clause with Andy Ruiz Jnr. The fight will take place in Nov/Dec at a venue to be confirmed shortly. — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) June 4, 2019

In the aftermath of the fight, both men expressed interest in the immediate rematch, with Joshua hinting towards returning home for the bout.

"Of course, man," Ruiz said. "Right now I just want to celebrate. I just made history, baby, for Mexico! It means everything, man. This is what I've been dreaming about since I was 6 years old."

"We'll make the rematch in the U.K., November or December," Joshua added.

Ruiz stunning the world brought the dream of seeing a superfight between Joshua and WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder to a screeching halt, though it's not dead just yet. First, though, Joshua must get back on track by earning back his championships later this year against the sport's new lovable hero in Ruiz while Wilder has two rematches of his own scheduled against Luis Ortiz and Tyson Fury.