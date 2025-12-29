Former heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua suffered minor injuries in a car crash in Nigeria on Monday that killed two other passengers, according to multiple reports.

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. local time near Sagamu, according to local officials. Circumstances of the accident are under investigation.

"The vehicle conveying Anthony Joshua, a Lexus SUV, was involved in the accident under circumstances that are currently being investigated," local police said in a statement. "He was seated in the rear of the vehicle, sustained minor injuries and receiving medical attention. Tragically, two other passengers in the vehicle lost their lives at the scene."

Gbenga Omotoso, the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, posted a photo of the accident on social media that showed Joshua standing outside the crash site and said ambulances had been called. The police chief of the local precinct told the Associated Press that Joshua was taken to a local hospital to be "treated for his injuries."

Joshua had returned to Nigeria, the homeland of his parents, after breaking the jaw of Jake Paul in his knockout victory of the YouTuber-turned-boxer just over a week ago. The British boxing star was targeting a quick return to the ring, with promoter Eddie Hearn pointing to a possible bout with kickboxer Rico Verhoeven in late February or early March while they awaited a showdown with fellow former British heavyweight champion Tyson Fury later in 2026.

That timeline for a return to the ring is now in question and will depend on the injuries he sustained and how long it will take for him to fully heal.