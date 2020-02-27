Anthony Joshua next fight: 'AJ' to defend heavyweight titles against Kubrat Pulev in London

As Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder sort out the particulars for their mandatory third fight later this year, unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will stay busy with his next mandatory challenge.

Joshua (23-1, 21 KOs) will defend his WBO, WBA and IBF titles on June 20 in his native London against former title challenger Kubrat Pulev, promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Sport told multiple outlets Thursday. The fight will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, per a report by Mike Coppinger of The Athletic, and is expected to stream live in the United States on DAZN.

Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) added Wilder's WBC title to his lineal crown last Saturday when he scored a shocking seventh-round TKO. Most fans and critics preferred Fury seek an undisputed championship fight against his countryman Joshua but Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) publicly announced Monday he activated the clause in his contract for a trilogy.

The 38-year-old Pulev (28-1, 14 KOs) was originally scheduled to face Joshua as a mandatory challenger in the fall of 2017 until he withdrew due to injury. The native of Bulgaria has won eight consecutive fights since a 2014 title loss via knockout to Wladimir Klitschko.

Joshua, 30, returns to his native England for the first time since 2018 when he stopped Alexander Povetkin. The 2012 Olympic gold medalist looks to bounce back from a rocky 2019 in which he was upset by Andy Ruiz Jr. during his U.S. debut in New York last June before reclaiming the titles by decision in Saudi Arabia six months later.

Pulev, like Fury, recently joined forces with Top Rank, which will do business with Hearn in something that could be a precursor to a Joshua-Fury fight, should both keep their titles, that would be the biggest fight in British history and arguably the best pay-per-view fight that could be made in boxing.