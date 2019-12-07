Anthony Joshua outpoints Andy Ruiz Jr. to reclaim unified heavyweight titles in Saudi Arabia

Six months after a stunning knockout loss, Anthony Joshua used his size and feet to regain control of the heavyweight division and put both his career and status as a global boxing superstar back on track. Joshua (23-1, 21 KOs), who came in 11 pounds lighter than his upset loss in June, outboxed Andy Ruiz Jr. in Saturday's rematch and avoided trouble to regain his WBA, WBO and IBF titles via wide unanimous decision.

All three judges in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, by scores of 118-110 (twice) and 119-109. CBS Sports also scored the fight 118-110 for Joshua, the 2012 Olympic gold medalist from Great Britain who put his seventh-round TKO loss during his U.S. debut in the rearview mirror.

Ruiz (33-2, 22 KOs) showed plenty of heart by getting up off the canvas in their first fight to floor Joshua and become the first heavyweight champion of Mexican descent. But the robust native of Imperial, California, was never able to land more than one punch at a time after weighing in 15 pounds heavier than he did in the first fight.

Instead of looking to slug with Ruiz, Joshua relied on his athleticism and advantages of four inches in height and eight inches in reach to keep his opponent at the end of his jab and constantly circle out of trouble. Joshua held strategically at times and responded well anytime Ruiz did land clean power shots.

"I make no excuses. My boy [Dereck] Chisora said I could do this if I was willing to d-i-e [but] this is boxing," Joshua said. "I gave [Ruiz] his credit in the first fight. There is no excuses. I respect Andy and his trainer so much but I wanted to put on a great master class and show that the sweet science of this sport is about hitting and not getting hit.

"As I always say, I'm not perfect but I'm trying. Never a change in mentality. You know the saying -- stay hungry, stay humble. I'm hungry, I'm humble in defeat and I'm going to remain humble in victory."

CBS Sports was with you for every punch from the bout in Saudi Arabia with our updating scorecard and live updates below. If you are having trouble viewing the results or want to refresh the scorecard, please click here.

Ruiz vs. Joshua 2 scorecard, live coverage



1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 Total Ruiz (c) 9 9 9 10 9 9 9 10 9 9 9 9 110 Joshua 10 10 10 9 10 10 10 9 10 10 10 10 118

Ruiz vs. Joshua 2 card, results



Anthony Joshua (c) def. Andy Ruiz Jr. via unanimous decision (118-110, 118-110, 119-109)

Michael Hunter vs. Alexander Povetkin ends in split draw (115-113, 113-115, 114-114)

Dillian Whyte def. Mariusz Wach via unanimous decision (98-93, 97-93, 97-93)

Filip Hrgovic def. Eric Molina via third-round TKO

Diego Pacheco def. Selemani Saidi via first-round TKO

