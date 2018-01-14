Anthony Joshua set for heavyweight title unification bout with Joseph Parker

After jumping through some negotiation hurdles, the heavyweight championship unification fight between Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker is on. The two undefeated boxers will meet each other in the ring on March 31 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, bringing the boxing world one step closer to having an undisputed heavyweight champion once again.

Early Sunday morning, Joshua took to video to announce the news of the fight being made official himself.

Joshua, 28, is undefeated at 20-0 with all of those wins coming by way of knockout. The charismatic English power-puncher is quickly drawing more and more international eyes to the heavyweight division with his performances inside the ring, and he'll look to build his star power further if he can add one more title belt to his collection.

He's currently the holder of the IBF, WBA Super, and IBO heavyweight titles. He earned the latter two last spring in front of over 90,000 people at Wembley Stadium in England with a KO win over the legendary Wladimir Klitschko, one of the best battles the division has seen in years. Joshua's last fight came in December, a 10th-round KO win over Carlos Takam at the same Principality Stadium in which he'll be trying to unify the belts against Parker.

The man he'll be stepping into the ring with is no slouch, though. Parker, 28, comes into this fight with the WBO heavyweight title -- which he won back in 2016 with a decision win over Andy Ruiz -- and an unblemished record as well. The New Zealand native is 24-0 in his professional career with 17 of those victories ending in knockout. Most recently, Parker defeated Hughie Fury back in September via majority decision to retain his WBO title.

A clean, decisive outcome in this fight will bring us one step closer to having that undisputed champion fans have wanted for years. There's only one more heavyweight title left out there, that one being held by the United States' own Deontay Wilder -- the WBC heavyweight championship. The 39-0 Wilder will look to continue his dominance in March as well, as it was recently announced he will take on undefeated contender Luis Ortiz at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Should Wilder push his record to 40-0 with a win in the bout, then a meeting with the winner of this showdown at the end of that month will need to be made as boxing's next great heavyweight showcase.