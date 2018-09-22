Anthony Joshua vs. Alexander Povetkin fight time, live stream, watch online, U.S. start time, card
Everything you need to know in order to watch the heavyweight showdown on Saturday
It may not be the fight many fans want, but unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua batting Alexander Povetkin on Saturday night in London is still an exciting matchup for everyone. Joshua is still hoping to become the undisputed heavyweight champion by taking on WBC king Deontay Wilder at some point soon, but he will settle for the Russian Povetkin on Saturday night in a matchup he should not overlook.
Joshua (21-0, 20 KOs) successfully defended his titles against Joseph Parker back in March. While it was another win for the champion Joshua, the unanimous decision result brought to an end his incredible streak of 20 wins by knockout to begin his professional career. The challenger Povetkin (34-1, 24 KOs) actually fought on the undercard of that event, coming away with a fifth-round KO win over David Price. The victory was impressive enough to earn him this shot against Joshua on Saturday night.
This event on Saturday also marks the debut of Joshua on the new DAZN streaming service, with that being the only option to watch the fight here in the United States.
Below is all the information you need to catch the Joshua vs. Povetkin heavyweight championship showdown on Saturday.
Joshua vs. Povetkin viewing information
Date: Saturday, Sept. 22
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET | Location: Wembley Stadium -- London, England
Live stream: DAZN
Favorite
Challenger
Weightclass
Anthony Joshua (c) -1100
Alexander Povetkin +650
Unified heavyweight titles
Luke Campbell -450
Yvan Mendy +325
Lightweight
Lawerence Okolie -300
Matt Askin +225
Cruiserweight
Joshua vs. Povektin fight prediction
Joshua will be putting his unified heavyweight titles on the line on Saturday night in England.
Povetkin a legitimate challenger
The challenges Povetkin will present on Saturday should not be overlooked or ignored
