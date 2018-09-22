Anthony Joshua vs. Alexander Povetkin fight time, watch online, U.S. start time, live stream, card

Heavyweight championship boxing returns on Saturday, as WBA, IBF and WBO king Anthony Joshua will once again step into the ring in his native United Kingdom to defend his titles. It's not against reigning WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder as many had hoped, but Joshua will still be going up against a formidable opponent in the form of Alexander Povetkin.

Joshua (21-0, 20 KOs) successfully defended his titles against Joseph Parker back in March. While it was another win for the champion Joshua, the unanimous decision result brought to an end his incredible streak of 20 wins by knockout to begin his professional career. The challenger Povetkin (34-1, 24 KOs) actually fought on the undercard of that event, coming away with a fifth-round KO win over David Price. The victory was impressive enough to earn him this shot against Joshua on Saturday night.

This event on Saturday also marks the debut of Joshua on the new DAZN streaming service, with that being the only option to watch the fight here in the United States.

Joshua vs. Povetkin viewing information

Date: Saturday, Sept. 22

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET | Location: Wembley Stadium -- London, England

Live stream: DAZN