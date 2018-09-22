Anthony Joshua vs. Alexander Povetkin live results, fight updates, scorecard, highlights
The unified heavyweight champion of the world is back in action on Saturday night in London
While this may not be the heavyweight championship bout boxing fans had hoped for in 2018, unified titleholder Anthony Joshua enters an interesting challenge just the same on Saturday when he faces mandatory challenger Alexander Povetkin in London. With more than 85,000 fans expected inside Wembley Stadium, Joshua (21-0, 20 KOs) will defend his WBA, WBO and IBF titles in a pairing between former Olympic gold medalists that is more dangerous on paper than the wide betting odds might indicate.
No, Joshua will not be facing knockout machine and WBC champion Deontay Wilder in a fight to produce an undisputed king after summer negotiations fell apart, but the 39-year-old Povetkin (34-1, 24 KOs) brings a combination of experience, technique and power that Joshua has only previously seen against former champion Wladimir Klitschko.
CBS Sports will be with you for every punch from Wembley Stadium on Saturday night with our live updates below. If you are having issues viewing the component or wish to refresh the scorecard, please click here.
Joshua vs. Povetkin scorecard
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|R9
|R10
|R11
|R12
|Total
Joshua
Povetkin
Joshua vs. Povetkin updates
