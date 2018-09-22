Anthony Joshua vs. Alexander Povetkin live stream, watch online, U.S. start time, fight card on DAZN

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua batting Alexander Povetkin on Saturday night in London is an exciting matchup for fight fans even if it may not be the fight they actually wanted in this spot. As Joshua awaits the opportunity to become the undisputed heavyweight champion by taking on WBC king Deontay Wilder at some point soon, he settles for the Povetkin on Saturday night in a matchup he should not overlook.

Joshua (21-0, 20 KOs) successfully defended his titles against Joseph Parker back in March. While it was another win for the champion Joshua, the unanimous decision result brought to an end his incredible streak of 20 wins by knockout to begin his professional career. His Russian challenger, Povetkin (34-1, 24 KOs), actually fought on the undercard of that event, coming away with a fifth-round KO win over David Price. The victory was impressive enough to earn him this shot against Joshua on Saturday night.

This event on Saturday also marks the debut of Joshua on the new DAZN streaming service, with that being the only option to watch the fight here in the United States. Below is all the information you need to catch the Joshua vs. Povetkin heavyweight championship showdown on Saturday.

Respect box? Subscribe to my podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week.

Joshua vs. Povetkin viewing information

Date: Saturday, Sept. 22

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET | Location: Wembley Stadium -- London, England

Live stream: DAZN