Anthony Joshua vs. Andy Ruiz 2 odds, betting lines: Picks, predictions from boxing insider

Anthony Joshua looks to reclaim his heavyweight belts on Saturday from Andy Ruiz Jr., who stunned the boxing world on June 1 with his knockout of the British superstar. The must-see rematch begins at 3:45 p.m. ET from Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. The 30-year-old Joshua (22-1, 20 KOs) hopes to reclaim his WBA, IBF and WBO titles and avenge his only loss. Ruiz (33-1, 22 KOs) aims to show it was no fluke when he floored Joshua four times at Madison Square Garden, finishing him in the seventh round.

Sportsbooks list Joshua as a -225 (risk $225 to win $100) favorite in the latest Joshua vs. Ruiz odds, with the Mexican-American getting +175 as the underdog. You can also bet on each boxer's method of victory, how many rounds it will last and whether the fight goes the distance, among many wagering options. Before you make any boxing predictions, be sure to see the latest Ruiz vs. Joshua picks from SportsLine's ultimate boxing insider, Peter Kahn.

A fight game veteran with over 20 years of experience as a manager, promoter and adviser, Kahn has his finger on the pulse of what goes on inside and outside the ring. He can be heard weekly as co-host of "The Fight Guys" podcast on the SB Nation Radio Network.

Nobody knows the heavyweight division, or Joshua's tendencies, better. Last year, Kahn called Joshua beating Joseph Parker by decision and that fight to go the distance. The year before, he called Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko both getting knocked down at 9-1.

Now, Kahn has scouted Ruiz vs. Joshua 2 from every angle and locked in his best bets, including one that pays a strong 5-1. He's sharing all of his Ruiz vs. Joshua predictions at SportsLine.

Kahn knows the 6-foot-6 Joshua was considered invincible before the first Ruiz fight and that Joshua is staking his entire reputation on winning the rematch. Joshua has a four-inch height advantage, not to mention an eight-inch reach edge he'll use to land his devastating jab. Moreover, Joshua showed up to Saudi Arabia with a leaner physique. "A lighter and quicker Joshua could pose real issues for Ruiz," Kahn told SportsLine.

But just because Joshua is favored and determined to even the score doesn't mean he'll win Ruiz vs. Joshua 2.

Ruiz, 30, also shed weight for the rematch, has extremely quick hands, and is a tremendous combination puncher. "We've been training on being small, being more slick, applying pressure, throwing combinations and being first to the punch," Ruiz told reporters.

He, too, only has one loss. And there's no questioning his heart. Remember, Ruiz overcame a third-round knockdown versus Joshua and dropped the prohibitive favorite twice in that round and twice more in the seventh.

Kahn is confident he has the Ruiz vs. Joshua 2 winner, and he's also going big on the method of victory and whether we'll see an early knockdown. You should see his best bets before you make your own Ruiz vs. Joshua predictions and picks.

So who wins Ruiz vs. Joshua 2? How long does the fight last? And what best bet pays 5-1? Visit SportsLine now to see Peter Kahn's Ruiz vs. Joshua picks, all from the fight game insider who called Joshua and Wladimir Klitchko both getting knocked down at 9-1.