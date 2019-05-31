Anthony Joshua vs. Andy Ruiz fight card, lines, odds: Unified heavyweight champion the heavy favorite
Joshua is a sizable favorite over his short-notice opponent Ruiz
Saturday night, unified heavyweight champion of the world Anthony Joshua will be making his long-awaited debut in the United States as the British sensation looks to wow a brand-new live audience. Inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, the WBA, IBF, IBO and WBO heavyweight champion is set to put his titles on the line against a challenger that was chosen on short notice in virtual unknown Andy Ruiz Jr.
Joshua (22-0, 21 KOs) was originally slated to make his U.S. debut against Jarrell "Big Baby" Miller on the card that will be streamed exclusively on DAZN, but multiple failed drug tests by Miller brought that fight to a halt. After a brief search, Joshua's team landed on Ruiz (32-1, 21 KOs) to keep the marquee heavyweight championship defense intact.
In the co-main event, super middleweight champ Callum Smith will put his belt on the line when he squares off against Haan N'Dam. Smith, the heavy favorite, is hoping to get a shot at middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez later in 2019 with a win over N'Dam.
Below you can look at the main card and odds via William Hill Sportsbook for Saturday night's Joshua vs. Ruiz event (9 p.m. ET on DAZN), with the unified champ of course the sizable favorite of his short-notice foe.
Joshua vs. Ruiz card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weight class
Anthony Joshua (c) -2000
Andy Ruiz Jr. +900
IBF, IBO, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles
|Callum Smith (c) -5000
|Hassan N'Dam +1200
|WBA and Ring super middleweight titles
Katie Taylor (c) -1667
Delfine Persoon (c) +800
Undisputed women's lightweight championship
Josh Kelly (c) -556
Ray Robinson +340
WBA international welterweight title
