Anthony Joshua vs. Andy Ruiz fight card, odds, lines: Unified heavyweight champion the heavy favorite

Saturday night, unified heavyweight champion of the world Anthony Joshua will be making his long-awaited debut in the United States as the British sensation looks to wow a brand-new live audience. Inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, the WBA, IBF, IBO and WBO heavyweight champion is set to put his titles on the line against a challenger that was chosen on short notice in virtual unknown Andy Ruiz Jr.

Joshua (22-0, 21 KOs) was originally slated to make his U.S. debut against Jarrell "Big Baby" Miller on the card that will be streamed exclusively on DAZN, but multiple failed drug tests by Miller brought that fight to a halt. After a brief search, Joshua's team landed on Ruiz (32-1, 21 KOs) to keep the marquee heavyweight championship defense intact.

Below you can look at the main card and odds via William Hill Sportsbook for Saturday night's Joshua vs. Ruiz event (9 p.m. ET on DAZN), with the unified champ of course the sizable favorite of his short-notice foe.

Joshua vs. Ruiz card, odds