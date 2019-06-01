Anthony Joshua vs. Andy Ruiz fight start time, watch online, live stream, date, fight card on DAZN

Unified IBF, IBO, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is already a massive star in his home country of England, but the time has come for the champ to bring his brand to the United States. Joshua (22-0, 21 KOs) will enter Madison Square Garden on Saturday night in New York City for the latest defense of his titles as he takes on Andy Ruiz Jr., an opponent who was chosen just recently in the wake of original challenger Jarrell "Big Baby" Miller being removed from the date due to multiple failed drug tests.

Two weeks after WBC champion Deontay Wilder defended his heavyweight title in viral fashion by viciously knocking out Dominic Breazeale in the first round, it's Joshua's turn as the heavyweight champs continue their prolonged game of "anything you can do, I can do better." Though fans shouldn't hold their breath in seeing a unified heavyweight title showdown anytime soon with the news of the Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz rematch set for later this year, Joshua's arrival in the U.S. should prove to be the latest chapter in the story that will someday culminate in the dream showdown ultimately being forced to come to fruition. Of course, that's assuming he's able to avoid a monumental upset at the hands of Ruiz (32-1, 21 KOs).

Below is all the information you need to enjoy the Joshua-Ruiz action on Saturday in New York.

Joshua vs. Ruiz viewing information

Date: Saturday, June 1

Time: 9 p.m. ET | Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York

Live stream: DAZN

Joshua vs. Ruiz card, odds