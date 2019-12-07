Anthony Joshua vs. Andy Ruiz Jr. 2 odds, betting lines: Picks, optimal predictions from boxing insider

Andy Ruiz will try to follow up his surprise knockout of Anthony Joshua with a career-defining win when the heavyweights duel again Saturday in the "Clash on the Dunes." Ruiz vs. Joshua 2 starts around 3:45 p.m. ET from an outdoor arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. Ruiz, the first heavyweight champ of Mexican descent, won't catch Joshua off-guard this time after he pummeled the British superstar with four knockdowns in a seven-round KO in June.

Bookmakers list Joshua as a -225 (risk $225 to win $100) favorite in the latest Joshua vs. Ruiz odds, with Ruiz getting +175 as the underdog. You can also bet on each boxer's method of victory, how many rounds it will last and whether the fight goes the distance, among many wagering options. Before you make any boxing predictions, be sure to see the latest Ruiz vs. Joshua picks from SportsLine's ultimate boxing insider, Peter Kahn.

A fight game veteran with over 20 years of experience as a manager, promoter and adviser, Kahn has his finger on the pulse of what goes on inside and outside the ring. He can be heard weekly as co-host of "The Fight Guys" podcast on the SB Nation Radio Network.

Nobody knows the heavyweight division, or Joshua's tendencies, better. Last year, Kahn called Joshua beating Joseph Parker by decision and that fight to go the distance. The year before, he called Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko both getting knocked down at 9-1.

Now, Kahn has scouted Ruiz vs. Joshua 2 from every angle and locked in his best bets, including one that pays a strong 5-1. He's sharing all of his Ruiz vs. Joshua predictions at SportsLine.

Kahn knows Joshua (33-1, 22 KOs) has trimmed down to deal with the quicker Ruiz. Joshua weighed 248 pounds in the June 1 bout at Madison Square Garden, but now he's down to 238 or lower. "Before I was trying to bench press a house," Joshua told reporters. "I used my body to get where I needed, but then I started realizing the sweet science of the sport. I am punching like a horse kicking backwards right now." Despite getting trimmer, Joshua still maintains incredible knockout power; the 6-foot-6 Joshua has knockouts of Wladimir Klitschko and Alexander Povetkin on his resume.

But just because Joshua is favored and determined to even the score doesn't mean he'll win Ruiz vs. Joshua 2.

Ruiz, 30, also shed weight for the rematch, has extremely quick hands, and is a tremendous combination puncher. "We've been training on being small, being more slick, applying pressure, throwing combinations and being first to the punch," Ruiz told reporters.

He, too, only has one loss. And there's no questioning his heart. Remember, Ruiz overcame a third-round knockdown versus Joshua and dropped the prohibitive favorite twice in that round and twice more in the seventh.

Kahn is confident he has the Ruiz vs. Joshua 2 winner, and he's also going big on the method of victory and whether we'll see an early knockdown. You should see his best bets before you make your own Ruiz vs. Joshua predictions and picks.

So who wins Ruiz Jr. vs. Joshua 2? How long does the fight last? And what best bet pays 5-1? Visit SportsLine now to see Peter Kahn's Ruiz vs. Joshua picks, all from the fight game insider who called Joshua and Wladimir Klitchko both getting knocked down at 9-1.