Anthony Joshua vs. Andy Ruiz Jr. fight results: Live boxing updates, scorecard, start time, undercard
Follow along as Joshua puts his unified heavyweight titles on the line against Ruiz in New York City
NEW YORK -- Anthony Joshua has come to America.
The unbeaten and unified heavyweight champion makes his U.S. debut on Saturday when he defends his WBO, WBA and IBF titles against late replacement Andy Ruiz Jr. at New York's Madison Square Garden.
Joshua, a 2012 Olympic gold medalist for Great Britain, was originally scheduled to face Jarrell "Big Baby" Miller until a trio of failed drug tests forced him to withdraw. Ruiz, a native of California, will look to become the first heavyweight champion of Mexican descent.
CBS Sports will be with you for every punch from the bout in New York City with our updating scorecard and live updates below. If you are having trouble viewing the results or want to refresh the scorecard, please click here.
Joshua vs. Ruiz scorecard, live coverage
|Round
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|Total
Joshua
Ruiz
Joshua vs. Ruiz card, results
Anthony Joshua (c) vs. Andy Ruiz Jr., unified heavyweight titles
Callum Smith (c) vs. Hassan N'Dam, super middleweight title
Katie Taylor (c) vs. Delfine Persoon (c), undisputed women's lightweight titles
Josh Kelly vs. Ray Robinson declared a majority draw (96-95, 95-95, 95-95)
