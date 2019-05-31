Anthony Joshua vs. Andy Ruiz Jr. odds: Picks, boxing predictions, best bets from expert who called Wilder's knockout win

Undefeated British heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua puts his belts on the line Saturday when he faces challenger Andy Ruiz Jr. in New York City. The main card begins at 9 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden. Making his United States debut, Joshua (22-0, 21 KOs) boasts a big height and reach advantage over Ruiz, who's seeking to become the first heavyweight champ of Mexican descent. Bookmakers list Joshua as a massive -2500 favorite (risk $2,500 to win $100), with Ruiz getting +1100 (risk $100 to win $1100) as the underdog in the latest Joshua vs. Ruiz odds. The over-under on rounds is 6.5, with sportsbooks also offering an array of props on exactly how long this fight lasts. Before you make any Joshua vs. Ruiz picks, you need to see what Peter Kahn is picking.

A fight game veteran with over 20 years of experience as a manager, promoter and advisor, Kahn has his finger on the pulse of what goes on inside and outside the ring. He can be heard weekly as co-host of "The Fight Guys" podcast on the SB Nation Radio Network.

Just two weeks ago, Kahn called Deontay Wilder knocking out Dominic Breazeale in the first round -- a massive 22-1 long shot bet. "Based on everything Wilder has expressed leading up to the fight and his true dislike and beef with Breazeale, expect Wilder to come out and try to get rid of him early in order to make a statement," Kahn told readers. The result? Wilder ended the fight 2:17 into the first round with a violent one-punch knockout.

Kahn knows Joshua originally was preparing to face Jarrell "Big Baby" Miller but Miller got tossed due to multiple failed drug tests. Enter Ruiz, who sports an impressive 32-1 record (21 KOs) of his own. And many observers feel that one loss (2016, Joseph Parker) was undeserved, saying Ruiz earned at least a draw.

Kahn also knows the 6-foot-6 Joshua has a four-inch height advantage and eight-inch reach advantage, and that Ruiz can try to neutralize those edges with his speed.

"It's very conceivable Ruiz can find some early success behind his speed while Joshua, who is typically a slow starter, feels out Ruiz and gets his timing," Kahn told SportsLine.

