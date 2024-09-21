Daniel Dubois and Anthony Joshua will tangle on Saturday in London for the IBF heavyweight championship in a scheduled 12-round bout. The main Joshua vs. Dubois fight card at Wembley Stadium is scheduled to start around 11 a.m. ET, with Joshua and Dubois making the ring walk several hours later. This will be the first meeting between the fighters. Dubois has compiled a career mark of 21-2, while Joshua is 28-3.

Joshua is a -500 favorite (risk $500 to win $100), while Dubois comes back at +360 in the latest Daniel Dubois vs. Anthony Joshua odds. The over/under for total rounds is 7.5, with the Over favored at -126. Before making any Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois picks, be sure to see the boxing predictions from SportsLine's Peter Kahn.

Why you should back Joshua

Joshua has been on a roll, and has not been beaten since losing a split decision to Oleksandr Usyk in August 2022 for the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, IBO and vacant The Ring heavyweight titles. It was his second consecutive loss to Usyk, who had won by unanimous decision in September 2021 to win all four heavyweight belts. Joshua began his professional career in October 2013, when he recorded a TKO victory over Emanuele Leo in the first round of their bout.

Joshua has been dominant since. He has compiled a 28-3 record, registering 25 knockouts in 31 career fights. He is a two-time former unified world heavyweight champion, having held the WBA (Super), IBF and WBO titles twice between 2016 and 2021. He is also a former Olympic gold medalist in the super heavyweight division at the 2012 London Games.

Why you should back Dubois

Dubois has dominated the competition since turning pro in April 2017. He recorded 15 consecutive wins to begin his career, all but one by knockout with each of the first seven bouts not reaching longer than the third round. His first loss was a 10th-round knockout by Joe Joyce in November 2020. Since then, he has won six of his last seven matches, with all ending by knockout.

Dubois has held the IBF heavyweight title since June. Previously, he held the WBA heavyweight title and the interim IBF crown. He has also held multiple heavyweight championships at the regional level, including the British and Commonwealth titles. As an amateur, he won five national junior and one British championship. He holds a 95% knockout-to-win percentage.

How to make Dubois vs. Joshua picks

