Francis Ngannou and Anthony Joshua have hit the jackpot. Ngannou and Joshua have reportedly agreed to a 10-round heavyweight boxing match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this year.

Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Sport, Joshua's promoter, confirmed the news on Friday, announcing that a deal had been struck for the fight and a press conference set for Jan. 15 in London.

Ngannou vs. Joshua was first reported by journalist Ariel Helwani, citing Turki Alalshikh, the Saudi adviser and Chairman of General Authority for Entertainment.

Ngannou (0-1) is winless in professional boxing but shocked the world by knocking down WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (34-0-1) in a split-decision loss last October. The former UFC heavyweight champion was so competitive with one of the best modern heavyweight boxers that it opened the floodgates for other big-ticket boxing bouts.

Joshua (27-3) is a former two-time unified world heavyweight champion recovering his image after consecutive losses to Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua looked renewed in a December win over Otto Wallin, stopping him in five rounds. All signs pointed to a long-awaited clash between Joshua and Deontay Wilder, but Wilder's loss to Joseph Parker on the same card appeared to clear room for Ngannou.

Ngannou signed with the Professional Fighters League last year after exiting UFC and vacating his heavyweight title. There is no word on when Ngannou will fight again in mixed martial arts.