Anthony Joshua vs. Joseph Parker: Betting odds, date, location, undercard, fight time
Two of the best heavyweight boxers in the world are set to square off in Cardiff, Wales
A pair of heavyweight title holders are set to collide on Saturday night in Cardiff, Wales when unified champion Anthony Joshua collides with WBO strapholder Joseph Parker.
Joshua is getting set to make his second defense of his trio of titles while trying to adding another to his collection in a de facto semifinal in an attempt to crown an undisputed heavyweight champion.
More Joshua-Parker: Fight preview, prediction | <em>Joshua on the verge of global stardom</em> | <em>Parker looking to prove his mettle</em>
Joshua (20-0, 20 KOs) enters this fight the same way he has his previous 20 bouts: the favorite. The British knockout king will be a huge betting fave against Parker when the two enter the ring, currently going off at -700 at Bovada. Joshua has been a favorite of differing varieties throughout his career. He closed at -5000 against Carlos Takam last October and was a slim -200 against former heavyweight king Wladimir Klitschko in April 2017.
The number has surprisingly come down a bit from the open at -1200 for Joshua. Parker, meanwhile, will be an underdog for the first time in his career. He was a slight favorite over Hughie Fury in his latest bout last September.
Let's take a look at the latest odds for this and the rest of the fight card from Wales via Bovada. The bout will begin at 5 p.m. ET and air live on Showtime.
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Anthony Joshua -700
Joseph Parker +450
Heavyweight titles
Alexander Povetkin -1400
David Price +750
Heavyweight
Anthony Crolla -1400
Edson Ramirez +750
Lightweight
|Joe Cordina -10000
|Hakim Ben +1600
|Lightweight
|Josh Kelly -5000
|Carlos Molina +1400
|Welterweight
-
How to watch Joshua vs. Parker live
Everything you need to know in order to watch the heavyweight showdown on Saturday
-
Joshua vs. Parker prediction, preview
A breakdown of the heavyweight title showdown set to take place in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday...
-
Wilder wouldn't mind killing opponent
Wilder may not gain a ton more fans after these comments were made
-
Hearn: Wilder doesn't want Joshua fight
The war of words between the two camps continues to escalate
-
Golovkin speaks on status of Alvarez
Golovkin was evasive on Alvarez's status for the fight
-
Joshua vs. Parker odds, picks, best bets
Peter Kahn has 20 years of experience in boxing as a manager, promoter and adviser