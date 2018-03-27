Anthony Joshua vs. Joseph Parker fight: Card, betting odds, date, location, time

Anthony Joshua is getting set to make his second defense of the unified heavyweight titles he holds while adding another to his collection when he squares off with Joseph Parker of New Zealand on Saturday, March 31 in Cardiff, Wales.

Joshua, who holds the WBA, IBF and IBO heavyweight belts, will put his trio on the line with a chance to win Parker's WBO strap in the main event of Saturday's fight card across the pond. Joshua (20-0, 20 KOs) enters this fight the same way he has his previous 20 bouts: the favorite. The British knockout king will be a huge betting fave against Parker when the two enter the ring, currently going off at -900 at Bovada. Joshua has been a favorite of differing varieties throughout his career. He closed at -5000 against Carlos Takam last October and was a slim -200 against former heavyweight king Wladimir Klitschko in April 2017.

The number has surprisingly come down a bit from the open at -1200 for Joshua. Parker, meanwhile, will be an underdog for the first time in his career. He was a slight favorite over Hughie Fury in his latest bout last September.

Let's take a look at the latest odds for this and the rest of the fight card from Wales via Bovada. The bout will begin at 5 p.m. ET and air live on Showtime.