Anthony Joshua vs. Joseph Parker fight results, highlights: Live updates, scorecard

Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker are finally set to square off for the unified heavyweight titles in Cardiff, Wales. Joshua (20-0, 20 KOs) and Parker (24-0, 18 KOs) will also put their undefeated records on the line when they meet in a de facto semifinal in pursuit of crowning an undisputed champion in the heavyweight division.

Awaiting the winner (we hope) is Deontay Wilder, who scored a thrilling 10th-round knockout of Luis Ortiz earlier this month. Wilder was planning on being attendance on Saturday night, but after Joshua's team refused to allow him in the ring after the fight, he decided to stay stateside.

But now, Joshua needs to clear this hurdle before he can look to claim the undisputed title against a fighter familiar with going the distance in 12-round fights. He will try to do so in familiar territory -- Principality Stadium. Joshua sold out the venue last October when he knocked out Carlos Takam in the 10th round.

