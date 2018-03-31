Anthony Joshua vs. Joseph Parker fight results, highlights: Live updates, scorecard
Follow along as two heavyweight titans collide in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday night
Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker are finally set to square off for the unified heavyweight titles in Cardiff, Wales. Joshua (20-0, 20 KOs) and Parker (24-0, 18 KOs) will also put their undefeated records on the line when they meet in a de facto semifinal in pursuit of crowning an undisputed champion in the heavyweight division.
Awaiting the winner (we hope) is Deontay Wilder, who scored a thrilling 10th-round knockout of Luis Ortiz earlier this month. Wilder was planning on being attendance on Saturday night, but after Joshua's team refused to allow him in the ring after the fight, he decided to stay stateside.
But now, Joshua needs to clear this hurdle before he can look to claim the undisputed title against a fighter familiar with going the distance in 12-round fights. He will try to do so in familiar territory -- Principality Stadium. Joshua sold out the venue last October when he knocked out Carlos Takam in the 10th round.
Joshua vs. Parker scorecard
CBS Sports will be with you for every punch from Principality Stadium with our live blog below. If you are having trouble viewing the live updates, please click here.
Joshua vs. Parker live updates
Thanks for stopping by.
-
