Anthony Joshua vs. Joseph Parker: Fight time, card, betting odds, date, location
Two of the best heavyweight boxers in the world are set to square off in Cardiff, Wales
A pair of heavyweight title holders are set to collide on Saturday night in Cardiff, Wales when unified champion Anthony Joshua collides with WBO strapholder Joseph Parker.
Joshua is getting set to make his second defense of his trio of titles while trying to adding another to his collection in a de facto semifinal in an attempt to crown an undisputed heavyweight champion.
Joshua (20-0, 20 KOs) enters this fight the same way he has his previous 20 bouts: the favorite. The British knockout king will be a huge betting fave against Parker when the two enter the ring, currently going off at -700 at Bovada. Joshua has been a favorite of differing varieties throughout his career. He closed at -5000 against Carlos Takam last October and was a slim -200 against former heavyweight king Wladimir Klitschko in April 2017.
The number has surprisingly come down a bit from the open at -1200 for Joshua. Parker, meanwhile, will be an underdog for the first time in his career. He was a slight favorite over Hughie Fury in his latest bout last September.
Let's take a look at the latest odds for this and the rest of the fight card from Wales via Bovada. The bout will begin at 5 p.m. ET and air live on Showtime.
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Anthony Joshua -700
Joseph Parker +450
Heavyweight titles
Alexander Povetkin -2250
David Price +950
Heavyweight
Anthony Crolla -2500
Edson Ramirez +1000
Lightweight
|Joe Cordina -10000
|Hakim Ben +1600
|Lightweight
|Josh Kelly -5000
|Carlos Molina +1400
|Welterweight
