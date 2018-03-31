Anthony Joshua vs. Joseph Parker fight time, live stream, U.S. start time, watch online, Showtime boxing

More Joshua-Parker: Fight preview, prediction | <em>Joshua on the verge of global stardom</em> | <em>Parker looking to prove his mettle</em>

The heavyweight division in boxing is experiencing somewhat of a resurgence recently, and on Saturday night, two undefeated titleholders will face off in the ring over in the United Kingdom as Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker are set to do battle in front of a massive crowd in Cardiff, Wales.

Joshua (20-0, 20 KOs) is quickly becoming one of the most popular fighters in the sport with the devastating knockout power he displays. The Englishman really put his name on the map in April 2017 when he defeated Wladimir Klitschko via 11th-round TKO in what will be remembered as a heavyweight war for the ages. Since that bout, Joshua has only seen his popularity soar. Following the classic Klitschko win, Joshua earned win No. 20 of his professional career with a 10th-round TKO of Carlos Takam in October 2017.

However, Parker (24-0, 18 KOs) is not someone who should be taken lightly just because Joshua carries the much larger name recognition. Also undefeated and the holder of the WBO heavyweight championship, Parker will no doubt have a chip on his shoulder in this showdown as he aims to take down one of the best fighters the sport has today. Should the 26-year-old Parker emerge from this bout victorious, then the heavyweight division will have another star to keep an eye on. Oh yeah, and the winner will likely face off against WBC title holder Deontay Wilder (40-0, 39 KOs) next.

Below is all the information you need to catch Joshua vs. Parker on Saturday night.

Joshua vs. Parker viewing information

Date: Saturday, March 31

Time: 5 p.m. ET | Location: Principality Stadium -- Cardiff, Wales

Live stream: Sho.com | TV channel: Showtime (check local listings)