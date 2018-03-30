Anthony Joshua vs. Joseph Parker odds: Picks from expert who predicted Klitschko-Joshua and GGG-Canelo

A highly anticipated bout between Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker begins at 5 p.m. ET on Showtime on Saturday at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. In this fight that will unify three of the four major heavyweight belts, Joshua is a -600 favorite on the money line, meaning a $600 bet would return $100.

A fight game veteran with over 20 years of experience as a manager, promoter and adviser, he has his finger on the pulse of what's going on inside and outside the ring. He can be heard weekly as co-host of "The Fight Guys" podcast.

When Joshua fought Wladimir Klitschko less than a year ago, Kahn boldly told his followers to bank on both fighters getting knocked down. Anyone who followed his advice won big, as the prop hit and paid 9/1. Kahn also said GGG-Canelo would end in a draw -- a monster score that paid 20/1.

One we'll give away: Kahn is calling for Joshua to get knocked down, a prop bet that would return 7/1.

Parker, who comes into this match as the WBO champion (24-0, 18 knockouts), hopes to use a speed advantage to push Joshua -- who is emerging as boxing's biggest star -- to the brink.

After bulking up to over 245 pounds for previous fights, Parker weighed in at 236 on Friday. Kahn believes that could be enough for an edge for Parker against the 242-pound Joshua to cash in on this prop.

"We're looking for a gassed, off-balance Joshua to fall victim to a Parker three-punch combination that could help readers cash in on this best bet," Kahn said.

