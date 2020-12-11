After avenging his shocking loss to Andy Ruiz and regaining the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight championships, Anthony Joshua will return to the ring on Saturday to face the challenge of Kubrat Pulev. A win for Joshua would move him one step closer to a mega-fight with WBC champion Tyson Fury to unify all four recognized world championships.

Pulev is getting what is likely his final shot to become world champion. In 2014, he suffered a knockout loss against Wladimir Klitschko in a bout for the IBF title. He has since won eight consecutive fights to earn his latest title shot. At 39 years old, the clock is ticking on Pulev, but the odds remain heavily in favor of Joshua retaining his titles.

There's a lot of action expected on Saturday in London. Be sure you're following all of CBS Sports' coverage of the event, including how you can watch and follow the action live below.

Joshua vs. Pulev card, odds

Anthony Joshua (c) -1000 vs. Kubrat Pulev +650, IBF, WBA, WBO heavyweight championship

Lawrence Okolie vs. Nikodem Jezewski, cruiserweights

Hughie Fury -650 vs. Mariusz Wach +475, heavyweights

Martin Bakole -330 vs. Sergey Kuzmin +260, heavyweights

Kieron Conway vs. Macaulay McGowan, super welterweight

Florian Marku vs. Jamie Stewart, welterweights

Qais Ashfaq vs. Ashley Lane, women's super bantamweights

How to watch Joshua vs. Pulev

Date: Dec. 12 | Start Time: 2 p.m. ET

Location: SSE Arena -- London, England

TV Chanel/Stream: DAZN (sign up today)