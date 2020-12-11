British heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will return to the ring in Saturday in London's SSE Arena, where he'll fight mandatory IBF challenger Kubrat Pulev before 1,000 fans. A victory would set up the 31-year-old Joshua for an undisputed championship bout against Tyson Fury. Joshua (23-1, 21 KOs) has not fought in just over a year, when he avenged his stunning knockout loss to Andy Ruiz Jr.

Pulev, 39, sports a 28-1 record with 14 knockouts. Can he wreck the planned Joshua vs. Fury megafight? The main card begins at 1 p.m. ET, with Joshua vs. Pulev expected to go down around 5:30 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists the hometown favorite at -1000 (risk $1,000 to win $100) in the latest Joshua vs. Pulev odds, with the Bulgarian getting +650 as the underdog. The over-under on rounds is seven, with a slew of other Joshua vs. Pulev prop wagers available. Before you make any Joshua vs. Pulev picks, see the latest boxing predictions from SportsLine analyst Peter Kahn.

A 2019 Boxing Writers Association of America Cus D'Amato Manager of the Year nominee, Kahn has his finger on the pulse of what's going on inside and outside of the ring. Kahn has managed numerous world champions and currently manages 20 fighters through his company, Fight Game Advisors. He can be seen and heard weekly on "The Fight Guys" on YouTube.

Kahn is uncanny when it comes to picking fights. He is an astounding 27-2 on SportsLine boxing picks since the hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, returning $3,510 to $100 bettors.

Two weeks ago, Kahn had the guts to predict legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. would fight to a draw. That's exactly what happened, and anyone who followed Kahn's advice cashed a monster, 12-1 payout.

In October, Kahn called one of the year's biggest upsets, predicting Teofimo Lopez would stun Vasiliy Lomachenko to become the unified lightweight champ. The result? Lopez outhit the pound-for-pound king from the first bell, winning convincingly for a monster payout. Anyone who followed Kahn's advice won $350 for every $100 risked.

Now, with Saturday's showdown fast approaching, Kahn has analyzed Joshua vs. Pulev from every angle, identified the best value in the boxing odds and released three best bets. Head to SportsLine to see all of his boxing picks.

Joshua vs. Pulev preview

Pulev's lone loss came in 2014, when he was knocked out by Wladimir Klitschko. Since then, he's won eight straight and believes he can follow in Ruiz's footsteps and shock Joshua.

"I expect Pulev to use bully techniques to try to throw Joshua off of his game, in the hopes he can rough him up and throw shots inside like Ruiz did," Kahn told SportsLine.

Joshua insists he respects Pulev and isn't looking ahead to fighting Fury, but Joshua won't be able to rely on the Wembley crowd to boost him. Instead of 70,000 fans cheering him on, he'll have about 1,000 backers.

How to make Joshua vs. Pulev picks

Kahn has a confident pick that might surprise you, and he's also predicting how long the fight lasts. One of his best bets pays 2-to-1. You can see all his picks and analysis right here.

Who wins Joshua vs. Pulev? What are the three best bets you can make? And how long does it last? Visit SportsLine now to see Peter Kahn's best bets for Saturday, all from the fight game manager who is 27-2 on boxing picks since the sport returned, and find out.

