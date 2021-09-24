The next step toward crowning an undisputed heavyweight champion takes place on Saturday at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when Anthony Joshua defends his WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight championships against former undisputed cruiserweight king Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua was originally scheduled to face WBC champ Tyson Fury to unify all four recognized heavyweight championships, but Fury was forced to defend his belt in a trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder instead. Joshua received no easy opponent in exchange, being forced to face mandatory challenger Usyk in a dangerous showdown between two of the sport's best fighters.

The undercard action gets underway at 1 p.m. ET with the main event ring walks expected at approximately 5:10 p.m. ET. Fans can purchase the event via traditional PPV methods through their local cable providers. It will also be live for any active DAZN subscribers through the website or app. The rest of the fight card and viewing information is listed below.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news, including a complete preview of Joshua vs. Usyk on Saturday night below.

Viewing information

Date: Sept. 25 | Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London, England

Sept. 25 | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London, England Start time: 1 p.m. ET (main event set for approximately 5:10 p.m. ET)

1 p.m. ET (main event set for approximately 5:10 p.m. ET) TV: Traditional PPV for $34.99 (check local listings)

Traditional PPV for $34.99 (check local listings) How to watch/stream: DAZN (subscribe now)

Joshua vs. Usyk fight card, odds

Anthony Joshua (c) -270 vs. Oleksandr Usyk +220, WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight championship

Lawrence Okolie (c) -2200 vs. Dilan Prasovic +1100, WBO cruiserweight championship

Callum Smith -4000 vs. Lenin Castillo +1500, light heavyweight

Florian Marku -700 vs. Maxim Prodan +500, welterweight

Christopher Ousley -110 vs. Khasan Baysangurov -110, middleweight

Campbell Hatton -3000 vs. Sonni Martinez +1300, lightweight

Daniel Lapin -4500 vs. Pawel Martyniuk +1600, light heavyweight



