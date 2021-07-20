When Tyson Fury was ordered by an arbitrator to defend his WBC heavyweight championship in a third fight with Deontay Wilder, it tanked plans of a clash between Fury and Anthony Joshua to unify all four recognized heavyweight titles. With that fight dead for the time being, Joshua was ordered to face his WBO mandatory, former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. That fight is now set for Sept. 25 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The fight is expected to be broadcast live on DAZN in the U.S.

Usyk (18-0, 13 KO) moved up to heavyweight after capturing four world titles at cruiserweight, winning the World Boxing Super Series in 2018. After choosing to move up to heavyweight, Usyk was immediately positioned as the WBO mandatory. Usyk acclimated to the weight with fights against Chazz Witherspoon and Derek Chisora, though impressed far less in both fights than he had in his cruiserweight career.

Joshua (24-1, 22 KO) started his career 22-0, collecting the WBA, WBO and IBF championships while establishing himself as one of the sport's biggest draws. In June 2019, Joshua suffered a shocking upset knockout loss to Andy Ruiz. He rebounded in the rematch, using crisp boxing to outwork Ruiz and regain his world championships.

A fight with Kubrat Pulev followed, with Joshua scoring a knockout in the ninth round in the December 2020 clash, which was also to serve as a tune-up ahead of the Fury bout.

The hope when the fight between Fury and Joshua was bumped due to Fury's obligation to face Wilder was that the two would be able to fight by the end of 2021 if both were successful in their title defenses. The late September date makes that unlikely, if still possible with Fury-Wilder 3 moved to Oct. 9 due to COVID-19 issues in Fury's camp.