A fight between light heavyweight champions Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol sits near the top of every boxing fan's 2024 wishlist. If that undisputed championship bout is to come together, Beterbiev needs to take care of business on Saturday when he faces Calum Smith.

As his record indicates, Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KO) has been one of the most dominant fighters of the current era, blasting through opponent after opponent while collecting the IBF, WBC and WBO world championships at 175 pounds.

For many, it is believed that the only true threats to Beterbiev's dominance are undefeated WBA champion Bivol and Father Time. At 38 years old, there's only so much time left before time catches up to Beterbiev and causes his skills to fall off a cliff. It's unpredictable when that moment will come for any elite athlete, but it will come.

Some believe that signs of decline were showing in Beterbiev's most recent outing. In January 2023, Beterbiev took on Anthony Yarde and was pushed hard in several moments and was down on two of the three official scorecards. Even so, Beterbiev only took until Round 8 before stopping Yarde.

In Smith, Beterbiev faces a man who has found new life since moving to light heavyweight. Smith made the move up after a loss to Saul "Canelo" Alvarez in December 2020 in a fight where Alvarez won nearly every round in a dominant performance.

Smith was fortunate to have gotten the big money fight with Alvarez considering he was given a very questionable decision win over John Ryder the fight prior. After the Ryder and Alvarez fights, Smith needed to find a new path, and with Alvarez undisputed champion at super middleweight, that path proved to be at light heavyweight.

In two fights at 175 pounds, Smith took just two rounds to stop Gilbert Castillo Rivera and four to knock out Mathieu Bauderlique.

Of course, Beterbiev is far better than the likes of Rivera or Bauderlique. But the early returns on Smith as a light heavyweight have been positive.

Let's take a look at the rest of the card with the latest odds before getting to a prediction and expert pick on the main event.

Viewing information

Date: Jan. 13



Jan. 13 Location: Videotron Centre -- Quebec City, Quebec, Canada



Videotron Centre -- Quebec City, Quebec, Canada Start time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET How to watch: ESPN/ESPN+

Beterbiev vs. Smith fight card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weight class Artur Beterbiev (c) -400 Callum Smith +300 IBF, WBO, WBC light heavyweight titles Christian Mbilli -1000

Rohan Murdock +650

Super middleweight Jason Moloney (c) -350 Saul Sanchez +275 WBO bantamweight title



Prediction

Smith is a solid, capable fighter who can capitalize on fighters who don't show up at their best. Unfortunately, Beterbiev is a level above the fighters you can reliably expect Smith to defeat. For Smith, he likely needs a combination of age catching up to Beterbiev and Beterbiev having an off night.

Beterbiev is a strong fighter who imposes his will on opponents. If he doesn't catch you early, he will continue to push and wear on you until you're trapped against the ropes, eating big shots and wilting. It's difficult to imagine that Smith can withstand round after round of Beterbiev's assault, especially considering we've seen men a weight class below be able to break him down.

Smith will likely have some good moments early but Beterbiev will catch up to him, wear him down and take over the fight. Beterbiev should be able to get the stoppage somewhere in the middle or late rounds but Smith gritting his way to the scorecards is not entirely out of the question. Pick: Artur Beterbiev via TKO8