Undefeated light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev defends his crown Saturday against top-rated challenger Callum Smith in a 12-round boxing main event. Their showdown tops the main Beterbiev vs. Smith fight card (10 p.m. ET) from Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada. Beterbiev currently holds the WBC, WBO and IBF versions of the light heavyweight title. The WBA belt is held by Dmitry Bivol. Beterbiev successfully defended all three belts with an eighth-round stoppage of dangerous contender Anthony Yarde last January. Smith has won two straight by knockout inside of four rounds following his lone professional defeat, a decision loss to Canelo Alvarez in a bid for the WBC super middleweight title.

Beterbiev is a -480 favorite (risk $480 to win $100), while Smith is priced at +360 in the latest Beterbiev vs. Smith odds. The over/under for total rounds completed is 9.5, with the Under shaded at -130 and the Over fetching a price of +110. Before making any Beterbiev vs. Smith picks, make sure you see the boxing predictions and betting advice from SportsLine analyst Peter Kahn.

Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith preview

Although Beterbiev vs. Smith isn't the most coveted fight in the light heavyweight division, it's the most practical one that could be made now, and the contrasting strengths should make for an entertaining matchup.

Of course, boxing enthusiasts are eager to see a matchup of undefeated champions Beterbiev and Bivol for the undisputed light heavyweight title. Both combatants have said they want the matchup to happen but have roundly blamed conflicts among competing promotions for the delay in booking the fight. There is some hope we could see that showdown sometime this year, but in the meantime, Saturday's main event should provide plenty of fireworks.

Beterbiev (19-0) is arguably one of the least-appreciated boxing champions of this generation. The 38-year-old Russian, who has a 100% finish rate, fights like a programmed robot. Absent much outward emotion, he relentlessly stalks his opponents while downloading information from their style that will lead to the most advantageous way for him to win the fight.

Beterbiev throws in high volume but is never reckless. He has an effective and slick jab that sets the stage for a wide-ranging arsenal that includes a barrage of combinations and plenty of body work. He wears down opponents with his volume but also has an innate sense for when to unload the power shots that spell doom for his adversary. In his last fight, he weathered continuous flurries from Yarde, an athletic brawler with massive power of his own. But Beterbiev patiently waited for opportunities to counter and ultimately got the better of most exchanges before stopping Yarde in the eighth round.

Smith (29-1, 23 KOs) has long frustrated opponents with his unusual height and reach relative to his weight classes. The 6-foot-3 boxer is a former WBA super middleweight champion whose 78-inch reach allows him to pepper his opponents with a stiff jab and sparks frustration with their inability to close the distance.

However, he is far from a stick-and-move fighter who is content to win on points. Smith throws in combinations behind his trademark jab and isn't afraid to engage with opponents who prefer to brawl. In his lone defeat, Alvarez chose to walk through Smith's jab as an admission price to close the distance and won the majority of rounds by landing the harder shots.

