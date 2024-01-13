Artur Beterbiev will attempt to keep his undefeated boxing record intact Saturday when he defends his light heavyweight belts against top-rated challenger Callum Smith in a 12-round main event. Their showdown anchors the main Beterbiev vs. Smith fight card (10 p.m. ET) from Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada. Beterbiev has held at least one major light heavyweight title since November 2017 and now owns three of the four major belts. He will put all three on the line against Smith, a former super middleweight title holder whose lone defeat came to Canelo Alvarez, boxing's biggest star. He won his first two fights at light heavyweight to earn this title shot.

Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith preview

Although Beterbiev vs. Smith isn't the most coveted fight in the light heavyweight division, it's the most practical one that could be made now, and the contrasting strengths should make for an entertaining matchup.

Of course, boxing enthusiasts are eager to see a matchup of undefeated champions Beterbiev and Bivol for the undisputed light heavyweight title. Both combatants have said they want the matchup to happen but have roundly blamed conflicts among competing promotions for the delay in booking the fight. There is some hope we could see that showdown sometime this year, but in the meantime, Saturday's main event should provide plenty of fireworks.

Beterbiev (19-0) is arguably one of the least-appreciated boxing champions of this generation. The 38-year-old Russian, who has a 100% finish rate, fights like a programmed robot. Absent much outward emotion, he relentlessly stalks his opponents while downloading information from their style that will lead to the most advantageous way for him to win the fight.

Beterbiev throws in high volume but is never reckless. He has an effective and slick jab that sets the stage for a wide-ranging arsenal that includes a barrage of combinations and plenty of body work. He wears down opponents with his volume but also has an innate sense for when to unload the power shots that spell doom for his adversary. In his last fight, he weathered continuous flurries from Yarde, an athletic brawler with massive power of his own. But Beterbiev patiently waited for opportunities to counter and ultimately got the better of most exchanges before stopping Yarde in the eighth round.

There are numerous boxing observers who believe Smith's style has the potential to give Beterbiev problems and could possibly lead to Smith (29-1, 23 KOs) pulling the upset. Smith's reach and variety of angles and footwork have long given fits to opponents who are considered power punchers, and Beterbiev fits that category.

Smith himself has championed this notion, and says it was a driving force behind him seeking this matchup.

"It's something I've been thinking about for nearly two years now," Smith recently told the media. "I just want to get in the ring with him and I know it's a fight. He's a fighter who I respect, and I rate his achievements.

"But I've always watched him and felt I had the style to beat him. I like my chances in this fight. Now that it's getting closer, I definitely feel more comfortable to go over there and take the belts off him." See who to back at SportsLine.

