Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2 fight results: Live boxing updates, highlights, scorecard, start time

Light heavyweight behemoths clash on Saturday in Saudi Arabia with the undisputed title on the line

It's fight day in Riyadh. Some of the biggest names in the sport have returned to Saudi Arabia for an epic fight card headlined by an undisputed light heavyweight title rematch. Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol are hoping to leave no doubt in their second meeting in four months.

Beterbiev walked away the victor in the unification fight the first time in October, but the scorecards were so close -- and many believing that Bivol had done enough to win -- that an immediate rematch was deemed necessary by all parties involved. Expect the fight to bring even more fireworks than the first encounter as both men know they can't leave it in the hands of the judges.

The card also features some of the biggest names in other divisions, like rising heavyweight contenders Joseph Parker and Martin Bakole, as well as WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson. The potential fight of the night pits rising junior middleweights Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Israil Madrimov against one another.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the entire way on Saturday, beginning with the start of the pay-per-view broadcast at 10:30 a.m. ET, so be sure to follow along with the live results and highlights below. 

Beterbiev vs. Bivol 2 fight card, results

  • Artur Beterbiev (c) vs. Dmitry Bivol, undisputed light heavyweight title
  • Joseph Parker vs. Martin Bakole, heavyweights
  • Shakur Stevenson (c) vs. Josh Padley, WBC lightweight title
  • Carlos Adames (c) vs. Hamzah Sheeraz, WBC middleweight title
  • Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Israil Madrimov, junior middleweights
  • Agit Kabayel vs. Zhilei Zhang, heavyweights
  • Joshua Buatsi vs. Callum Smith, light heavyweights
  • Mohammed Alakel vs. Engel Gomez, lightweights

Beterbiev vs. Bivol scorecard, live coverage

Round123456789101112Total
Beterbiev (c)






Bivol






Pinned
Link copied

ROUND 7: 10-9 Smith

A very close round which saw both boxers take their foot off the gas a bit after a wild Round 6. Smith controlled the majority of the opening minute with volume before appearing to hurt Buatsi with a counter right hand. But Buatsi instantly countered with a right cross of his own to retain respect. Great stuff. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

ROUND 6: 10-9 Smith

What a round! Smith dominated the first 2:30 by backing up Buatsi with constant output and powerful hooks. Big flurries from Smith left Buatsi visibly hurt and weary. But a late counter left hand from Buatsi backed Smith up to the ropes and they exchanged in the corner until the bell!

 
Pinned
Link copied

ROUND 5: 10-9 Smith

Great round for Smith, who used constant pressure and big hooks to the body in order to back Buatsi up. The action continued to take place in close range. Good, hard jabs from Buatsi but his activity couldn't match that of Smith. Big body shots late from Smith opened up the guard of Buatsi for hooks. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

ROUND 4: 10-9 Buatsi

Best round of the fight thus far. Smith was excellent with activity, particularly his combos to the body. But Buatsi succeeded late in equaling Smith's output and pressuring him to the ropes with big hooks. Buatsi also opened up a cut around the right eye of Smith. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

ROUND 3: 10-9 Smith

Another close round that could've gone either way. It's the power of Buatsi, who appeared to hurt Smith mid-round with a body shot, against the volume and precision of Smith. A big right hand from Smith in the closing seconds might have been enough to steal the frame. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

ROUND 2: 10-9 Buatsi

Another close and active round between the two. Buatsi landed a trio of early left hooks to establish his power. Good rally late from Smith came up just short. Buatsi showed good defense in second half to halt Smith's continued target of his body with left hooks. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

ROUND 1: 10-9 Smith

Very close and spirited opening round as both light heavyweights were aggressive and targeted the body. Buatsi landed the single best punch of the fight with a counter left hook but Smith's activity won out in the end. Very close. Smith went down but it was ruled a slip. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

The 34-year-old Smith, a former super middleweight titleholder, has only lost to Canelo Alvarez and Artur Beterbiev over his career. Butasi, 33, meanwhile, is looking for this to be the statement victory of his career. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Up next: Joshua Buatsi (19-0, 13 KOs) vs. Callum Smith (30-2, 22 KOs) in a 12-round light heavyweight bout for the interim WBO title. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

SCORECARDS: 60-54, 60-54 and 60-54 for Mohammed Alakel.

The super featherweight prospect improves to 3-0 as a professional after fighting off the pressure of veteran Engel Gomez. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

They go the distance in our PPV opener as prospect Mohammed Alakel appears to have cruised to a wide victory. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Alakel continues full control over Gomez in Round 5. He looked like he had Gomez close to being down and/or out in Round 4. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Plenty of luminaries continue to take their seat ringside including Terence Crawford, Oscar De La Hoya, Roberto Duran and promoter Eddie Hearn.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Alakel continues to pour on power shots in Round 2 as this prospect bout to open the telecast continues. Up next, light heavyweights Joshua Buatsi and Callum Walsh. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Alakel brings his 2-0 pro record into this bout against the 8-42-3 mark of the veteran Gomez. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

The card begins with a bonus bout beyond the seven that were advertised as super featherweights Mohammed Alakel and Engel Gomez are set to square off in a 6-rounder.

 
Pinned
Link copied

We will be with you until the final bell of the main event with blow-by-blow analysis and round-by-round scoring. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Welcome to CBS Sports' live coverage of today's loaded PPV from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, titled "The Last Crescendo," which features seven blockbuster bouts headlined by a rematch for the undisputed light heavyweight title between future Hall of Famers Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol. 
