Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2 fight results: Live boxing updates, highlights, scorecard, start time

It's fight day in Riyadh. Some of the biggest names in the sport have returned to Saudi Arabia for an epic fight card headlined by an undisputed light heavyweight title rematch. Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol are hoping to leave no doubt in their second meeting in four months.

Beterbiev walked away the victor in the unification fight the first time in October, but the scorecards were so close -- and many believing that Bivol had done enough to win -- that an immediate rematch was deemed necessary by all parties involved. Expect the fight to bring even more fireworks than the first encounter as both men know they can't leave it in the hands of the judges.

The card also features some of the biggest names in other divisions, like rising heavyweight contenders Joseph Parker and Martin Bakole, as well as WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson. The potential fight of the night pits rising junior middleweights Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Israil Madrimov against one another.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the entire way on Saturday, beginning with the start of the pay-per-view broadcast at 10:30 a.m. ET, so be sure to follow along with the live results and highlights below.

Beterbiev vs. Bivol 2 fight card, results

Artur Beterbiev (c) vs. Dmitry Bivol, undisputed light heavyweight title

Joseph Parker vs. Martin Bakole, heavyweights

Shakur Stevenson (c) vs. Josh Padley, WBC lightweight title

Carlos Adames (c) vs. Hamzah Sheeraz, WBC middleweight title

Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Israil Madrimov, junior middleweights

Agit Kabayel vs. Zhilei Zhang, heavyweights

Joshua Buatsi vs. Callum Smith, light heavyweights

Mohammed Alakel vs. Engel Gomez, lightweights

Beterbiev vs. Bivol scorecard, live coverage