Artur Beterbiev battles Dmitry Bivol in a rematch for the undisputed light heavyweight championship in a 12-round bout on Saturday. The main Beterbiev vs. Bivol fight card at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, gets underway at 11:45 a.m. ET, with the ring walk expected at approximately 6 p.m. ET. Beterbiev defeated Bivol by majority decision in their first meeting on Oct. 12, 2024, when one judge scored it 114-114, while the two other judges gave the fight to Beterbiev with scores of 115-113 and 116-112. It was Bivol's first loss of his professional career.

Why you should back Beterbiev

Beterbiev, 40, has held the undisputed championship in the light-heavyweight division since 2024. In his October win over Bivol, he retained his WBC, IBF and WBO light-heavyweight titles, as well as earning the Ring magazine and International Boxing Organization crowns. He has never lost a professional fight, going 21-0 with 20 wins by knockout. He is a two-time European light-heavyweight champion, one-time World Championships light-heavyweight champ and a light-heavyweight World Cup winner.

He began his professional career with a second-round knockout of Christian Cruz in June 2013. In September 2014, he won the vacant NABA light-heavyweight title with a second-round knockout of Tavoris Cloud at Bell Centre in Montreal. He later won the vacant IBF light-heavyweight crown with a knockout of Enrico Kolling in the 12th round of their bout in November 2017. He is the first boxer to become the undisputed light-heavyweight title holder since Roy Jones Jr. did it in 2002.

Why you should back Bivol

Bivol, 34, held the WBA light heavyweight title from 2017 to 2019, and the WBA Super light heavyweight crown from 2019 to 2024. He won the gold medal as an amateur at the 2013 World Combat Games. In 2022, he was named Fighter of the Year by Ring magazine and the Boxing Writers Association of America. As an amateur, he compiled a record to 268-15.

He has won six gold medals in several different world championships, including the 2013 World Combat Games. Bivol began his professional career in November 2014, earning knockout wins in each of his first six fights. He won the WBA interim light-heavyweight title with a unanimous decision win over Felix Valera in May 2016. In 24 total professional fights, he has compiled a 23-1 record, winning 12 fights by knockout.

How to make Beterbiev vs. Bivol picks

