All four major world light-heavyweight titles will be united for the first time in 25 years when Artur Beterbiev faces fellow Russian Dmitry Bivol in a 12-round bout on Saturday. United will be the WBO, WBA, IBF and WBC crowns. The last undisputed light-heavyweight belt holder was American Roy Jones Jr. when he defeated Reggie Johnson in 1999. That was during the three-belt era. The main fight card for Beterbiev vs. Bivol at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, is scheduled to start around noon ET, with the ring walk and main event slated for 6 p.m. ET. The fighters are a combined 43-0.

Bivol is a -126 favorite (risk $126 to win $100), while Beterbiev comes back at +104 in the latest Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol odds. The over/under for total rounds is 10.5, with the Over favored at -186 and the Under listed at +144.

Kahn is a true boxing insider who has his finger on the pulse of what's going on inside and outside of the ring. He has managed numerous world champions and currently manages 20 fighters through his company, Fight Game Advisors.

Kahn is uncanny when it comes to picking fights. He is an astounding 54-14 on his last 68 SportsLine boxing picks, returning a profit of $4,000 to $100 bettors.

The 33-year-old enters with a 23-0 all-time record, including 12 wins by knockout. In his last fight on June 1, he retained his WBA (Super) and IBO light-heavyweight titles with a sixth-round TKO over Malik Zinad. That came nearly six months after a unanimous decision victory over Lyndon Arthur for the IBO light-heavyweight crown. In that fight he also retained his WBA (Super) light-heavyweight title.

Bivol, who turned professional in November 2014, won his first six matches by knockout or stoppage. He is ranked as the world's third-best pound-for-pound active boxer by BoxRec. He is also ranked as the second-best light-heavyweight by multiple outlets. See which fighter to back here.

The 39-year-old, who was born in the Soviet Union and now is a dual citizen in Canada and Russia, has exceptional punching power and has won all of his pro fights by stoppage or knockout, since going professional in 2013. He is the only world champion in boxing with a 100% knockout ratio. He has held the IBF light-heavyweight title since November 2017. He later added the WBC light-heavyweight crown with a TKO of Oleksandr Gvozdyk in October 2019.

He added the WBO light-heavyweight title when he knocked out Joe Smith Jr. in the second round of their bout in June 2022. In his last fight this past January, Beterbiev won by TKO over Callum Smith in the seventh round. Beterbiev is currently ranked as the No. 1 light-heavyweight fighter by multiple ranking services. See which fighter to pick here.

