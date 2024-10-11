Undefeated Russian fighters will meet for the undisputed light-heavyweight crown to unite all four major world titles -- WBO, WBA, IBF and WBC -- for the first time since 1999, when Artur Beterbiev clashes with Dmitry Bivol on Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in a scheduled 12-round bout. The main Beterbiev vs. Bivol fight card at Kingdom Arena is scheduled to start around noon ET, with the ring walk at approximately 6 p.m. ET. This will be the first meeting between the fighters. Beterbiev is 20-0, winning all of his fights by knockout, while Bivol is 23-0, with 12 wins by knockout.

Why you should back Bivol

In his last fight, Bivol retained his WBA (Super) and IBO light-heavyweight titles when he knocked out Malik Zinad at 2:06 of the sixth round in their June 1 fight at Kingdom Arena. The 33-year-old earned the IBO light-heavyweight crown in December 2023, earning a unanimous decision win over Lyndon Arthur at Kingdom Arena. He began his pro boxing career in Moscow in November 2014 when he knocked out Jorge Rodriguez Olivera in the sixth round of a scheduled six-round fight. He proceeded to win his next five fights by knockout.

Representing Russia, he has earned six gold medals, one silver and one bronze in various competitions. In the World Combat Games, he earned the light-heavyweight title at Saint Petersburg in 2013. He has won two gold medals at the Cadet World Championships, and gold at the European U22 Boxing Championships, the European Cadet Championships and the European School Championships. See which fighter to back here.

Why you should back Beterbiev

The 39-year-old, who was born in the Soviet Union and now is a dual citizen in Canada and Russia, has exceptional punching power and has won all of his pro fights by stoppage or knockout, since going professional in 2013. He is the only world champion in boxing with a 100% knockout ratio. He has held the IBF light-heavyweight title since November 2017. He later added the WBC light-heavyweight crown with a TKO of Oleksandr Gvozdyk in October 2019.

He added the WBO light-heavyweight title when he knocked out Joe Smith Jr. in the second round of their bout in June 2022. In his last fight this past January, Beterbiev won by TKO over Callum Smith in the seventh round. Beterbiev is currently ranked as the No. 1 light-heavyweight fighter by multiple ranking services. See which fighter to pick here.

How to make Beterbiev vs. Bivol picks

