Artur Beterbiev vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk prediction, fight card, odds, start time, live stream

Light heavyweight champions will clash on ESPN this Friday when IBF champ Artur Beterbiev battles WBC champ Oleksandr Gvozdyk. Both men are undefeated and legitimate top five talents in the 175-pound division and both, perhaps most importantly to viewers, bring big power and intriguing physical styles to the ring.

Gvozdyk (17-0, 14 KO) was a 2012 Olympic bronze medalist before turning pro and blitzing through second and third-tier opposition. In December 2018, he took on Adonis Stevenson in what proved to be the toughest fight of his career. Stevenson brought his A-game and hurt Gvozdyk repeatedly with big shots, taking a lead on the scorecards into Round 11 where Gvozdyk poured on offense before scoring a brutal knockout victory. Stevenson was hospitalized due to a brain injury following the bout before being put in an induced coma for three weeks. The victory served to largely haunt Gvozdyk, who won the WBC and lineal light heavyweight championship. Despite the emotional turmoil, Gvozdyk returned to stop Doudou Ngumbu in five rounds in March.

Beterbiev (14-0, 14 KO) has never seen a fight go to the judges' scorecards in his professional career. In fact, he's only seen one fight go past Round 7, his IBF title-clinching knockout victory over Enrico Kolling, which came in the final minute of their November 2017 fight. Where Gvozdyk has a clean technical style mixed with heavy power, Beterbiev is a mauling pressure fighter whose style serves to wear opponents down before presenting the opportunity for fight-finishing blows.

On paper, this fight has all the makings of a thriller. Gvozdyk will battle Beterbiev over where the fight will take place, trying to maintain range to outclass his rougher foe. But that's a task easier said than done as Beterbiev's 14 career knockout victims can attest. The odds are close, favoring Gvozdyk at -120 to Beterbiev at even odds.

The other main card attraction features Luis Collazo (39-7, 20 KOs) taking on Kudratillo Abdukakhorov (16-0, 9 KOs) at welterweight. Collazo is the veteran who has been in with many big names throughout his career while Abdukakhorov is the 26-year-old rising star looking to take out a former champ. The winner makes a case for a future welterweight title shot in a crowded and star-packed division.

Gvozdyk vs. Beterbiev viewing information

Date: Oct. 17, 2019 | Start time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV Channel: ESPN | Undercard stream: ESPN+ -- 6:30 p.m. ET

Prediction

Artur Beterbiev vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk: There are few things better than a fight close in odds, on paper and in the imagination of fight fans. That is Beterbiev vs. Gvozdyk in a nutshell. This fight will likely be decided in the first six rounds. If Beterbiev can't effectively pressure Gvozdyk, he's going to find himself desperately behind the better technical boxer on the scorecards and needing to swing for the fences down the stretch. Gvozdyk is supremely talented, but Shawn Porter's performance against Errol Spence Jr. showed what a true pressure fighter can do against someone whom they don't match up with perfectly on a technical level. I'm expecting fireworks and a fan-friendly fight in this one, but I'm a sucker for pressure-fighting bulls. Pick: Beterbiev via TKO7