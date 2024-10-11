One of the biggest fights of the year takes place on Saturday when WBC, IBF and WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev meets WBA champion Dmitry Bivol in a long-awaited clash to crown an undisputed champion. The fight takes place at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

For years, Bivol and Beterbiev have dominated the 175-pound division, with a bout between the two seemingly inevitable, though failing to come together until the two sides finally reached an agreement to meet on June 1. That fight ended up getting delayed to Saturday after Beterbiev suffered a training camp injury.

Beterbiev (20-0, 20 KO) is the only current champion in boxing with a 100% stoppage rate. That power suggests Beterbiev is a pure brawler, and his mauling style backs up that assumption. Beterbiev is, however, a talented technician who was a successful amateur who won European and world championships before turning professional.

In 2017, Beterbiev stopped Enrico Kolling to win the IBF title, his first world championship as a professional. Interestingly, Beterbiev stopped Kolling with just 27 seconds remaining in the 12th and final round, the closest he's come to reaching the judges' scorecards.

Beterbiev stopped Oleksandr Gvozdyk in a much-anticipated 2019 unification bout to add the WBC title to his collection. Three fights later, Beterbiev thumped Joe Smith Jr. in the second round to capture the WBO title. He has gone on to defend his three world titles against Anthony Yarde and Callum Smith.

Like Beterbiev, Bivol (23-0, 12 KO) transitioned from a successful amateur career to the professional ranks. His path to becoming the WBA "super" champion was a fairly confusing one.

Bivol defeated Felix Valera in 2016 to win the WBA interim title. He would fight four times, twice defending the interim title, before being elevated to "regular" champion in late 2017 after a chain of events that saw Andre Ward retiring as "super" champion and Badou Jack vacating the "regular" title.

Bivol would defend the "regular" version of the title five times before finally being elevated to the true world championship "super" champion status in 2019.

While already recognized as one of the best boxers in the world, Bivol finally got exposure in the larger boxing world when he was selected by generational superstar Saul "Canelo" Alvarez as an opponent in Alvarez's attempt to move up to light heavyweight and become a 175-pound champion for the second time in his career.

Against Alvarez, Bivol put on a boxing masterclass, using effective defense and technique to score a massive upset and hand Alvarez just the second defeat of his professional career.

With Bivol and Beterbiev cemented as the best light heavyweights in the world, the wills preventing their meeting have finally been broken down and the pair now meet with an upcoming bout between David Morrell and David Benavidez establishing an immediate "next man up" for the winner.

Let's take a closer look at the complete fight card with the latest odds before getting to predictions and expert picks on the main event.

Bivol vs. Beterbiev fight card, odds

Dmitry Bivol (c) -125 vs. Artur Beterbiev (c) +110, undisputed light heavyweight championship

Jai Opetaia (c) -2000 vs. Jack Massey +900, IBF cruiserweight title



Fabio Wardley -140 vs. Frazer Clarke +125, heavyweights



Chris Eubank Jr. -2500 vs. Kamil Szeremeta +1000, middleweights



Skye Nicolson (c) -600 vs. Raven Chapman +400, WBC featherweight title



Ben Whittaker -2000 vs. Liam Cameron +900, light heavyweights



Where to watch Bivol vs. Beterbiev

Date: Oct. 12

Oct. 12 Location: Kingdom Arena -- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia



Kingdom Arena -- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Start time: 6 p.m. ET (main event

6 p.m. ET (main event Streaming: ESPN+ for main event, DAZN PPV for undercard fights ($19.99)

Prediction

Brian Campbell: In what can only be described as a true, 50/50 matchup between future Hall of Famers, this light heavyweight summit comes down to whether Bivol can handle the power of Beterbiev in the second half, particularly into the championship rounds when Beterbiev typically is at his best. Bivol has never been knocked down as a professional and a large part of that is due to his quickness, defense and ability to dart in and out of trouble. But to win a fight against a boxer as talented as the power-punching Beterbiev, it will require Bivol taking more chances than ever before. Look for Bivol to claim the majority of the first six rounds as he establishes his rhythm as the younger and busier boxer. But even Bivol is bound to find out what all 20 of Beterbiev's opponents already have: no one lasts 12 full rounds against this absolute destroyer. Beterbiev via KO10

Brent Brookhouse: On a surface level, this fight would appear to be a battle between Bivol's technical prowess and Beterbiev's brute power. That overlooks that Bivol -- while not as powerful as Beterbiev -- has enough power that it must be respected, and Beterbiev -- while not a ring tactician like Bivol -- is only able to apply his power because he has phenomenal technique.

The odds shading slightly Bivol's way make sense considering Beterbiev, 39, is starting to see his body break down a bit. He has had a plethora of injuries in recent years and has only fought three times since the start of 2022. Beterbiev has been dominant in those fights, mind you, but in a fight as competitive as Bivol vs. Beterbiev, you're looking for the little things that could determine a fight and Beterbiev's age may be that "little thing."

Even so, Bivol's chin is going to have to hold up because Beterbiev is going to land, and when he lands, it hurts. Ultimately, the fight comes down to whether or not Bivol can use his ring IQ to stay off the ropes and out of corners where Beterbiev can best ply his trade. Given how well Bivol navigated the dangers of his fight with Alvarez, there's reason to think he'll be able to do so against an even more dangerous opponent in Beterbiev. Pick: Dmitry Bivol via UD