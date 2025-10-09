Arturo Gatti Jr. has died. The son of the late boxing great Arturo Gatti was found dead in a Mexico City apartment. He was 17 years old.

The World Boxing Association confirmed Gatti Jr.'s death on Wednesday. His body was found in an apartment where he lived with his mother, Amanda Rodrigues. Local authorities have not commented on the cause of death.

"The WBA and the boxing world mourn the passing of Arturo Gatti Jr. His journey was just beginning, yet his spirit will live on -- now reunited with his legendary father among the stars," WBA boxing wrote in a statement.

Gatti Jr.'s trainer, Moe Latif, confirmed the news in a social media post.

"It is unfortunately not a rumor or a joke. Arturo is gone," Latif wrote in an Instagram story

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman also acknowledged Gatti Jr.'s death.

"The World Boxing Council and the global community of our sport join in prayer for the profound loss of Arturo Gatti Jr. at the age of 17," Sulaiman told ESPN. "May God rest his soul and help his family find peace."

Gatti Jr. had moved to Mexico City to train while preparing for his professional boxing debut. He was 10 months old when his father, a two-weight class world champion, died at age 37.