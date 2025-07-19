The WBC welterweight championship will be contested on Saturday at 11 p.m. ET at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, when Manny Pacquiao and Mario Barrios will square off in the ring. Barrios (29-2-1, 18 KOs) is the current welterweight champion and will try to be dethroned by the 46-year old Pacquiao. Fighting for the first time in nearly four years, the former eight division world champion, who owns a record of 62-8-2, including 39 KOs, will try to overcome the 16-year age difference against his opponent. Pacquiao is looking to break own record as oldest welterweight champion at 46 years old and become the third oldest fighter after George Foreman and Bernard Hopkins to win a world title fight.

Barrios is a -275 favorite over Pacquiao at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the underdog is +210 to win the fight. The over 10.5 rounds is listed at -150, which implies that oddsmakers expect this one to go nearly the scheduled distance of 12 rounds. Among the other ways to bet the match include winning method, exact fight outcome, knockdowns, and round props.

Barrios enters this fight off a split draw against Abel Ramos in November 2024 on the undercard of the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight. He is 3-0-1 in his last four matches and is making his second title defense of the WBC welterweight championship. In his career, 18 of Barrios' wins have come via knockout and he'll look to do the same to his much older opponent on Saturday night.

Pacquiao is 62-8-2 in his career with 39 knockouts, but hasn't fought in four years. He is the only boxer to be champion in 4 different decades (1990s, 2000s, 2010s, 2020s) and looks to win the welterweight title for the fifth time. Since losing to Floyd Mayweather in May 2015, Pacquiao is 5-3 including a loss to Yordenis Ugas in August 2021 in his most recent fight.

