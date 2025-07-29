Antonio Vargas vs. Daigo Higa will take place on Wednesday morning in Yokohama, Japan, and the WBA World Bantamweight Title will be on the line. It's one of the co-main events of U Next Boxing 3, a five-fight card that begins at 4 a.m. ET at Yokohama Buntai. Higa is the -300 favorite while Vargas is listed as the +215 underdog in the latest Vargas vs. Higa odds. The over/under for total rounds in this 12-round matchup is 10.5, with over priced at -118 and under at -106. There are dozens of options if you're looking at how to bet on Antonio Vargas vs. Daigo Higa, including round props, method of victory, total knockdowns and whether or not the fight will go the distance.

American Antonio Vargas won the interim WBA World Bantamweight Title late last year against Winston Guerrero. On Wednesday morning, he'll make his first title defense as the actual champion when he battles Japanese fighter Daigo Higa. It will be the the third time in a row that Higa, a former WBC Flyweight Title holder, has fought for a recognized world championship at bantamweight, following a loss to Yoshiki Takei for the WBO title and then a draw against Seiya Tsutsumi for the WBA title (Tsutsumi was later stripped of the belt to make Vargas the champion).

Higa is now 21-3-2 in his career while Vargas is 19-1 (1 NC). However, only one of Vargas' previous professional fights have been held outside of the state of Florida, a win over Felipe Rivas in Puerto Rico in 2018. Now he'll have to fly to Yokohama, Japan, to compete against a Japanese fighter that has fought exclusively in his home country. The fight will be contested at 118 pounds and Vargas (5-foot-5 with a 66-inch reach) has a two-inch height and reach advantage over Higa.

The champion has won his last two fights with stoppages and now has 11 wins via knockout in his career while Higa has recorded 19 wins by way of knockout. The over/under for total knockdowns in the fight is 1.5 with the over priced at -115 and the under at -140. Both fighters to be knocked down is a Vargas vs. Higa prop that would pay +1400.

