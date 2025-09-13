On Saturday night, Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas hosts one of the biggest boxing matches in recent memory. Canelo Alvarez, who hails from Mexico, enters with a 63-2-2 record including 39 KOs and puts his undisputed super middleweight championship on the line. Terence Crawford, from the United States, is undefeated at 41-0 with 31 KOs, and moves up two weight divisions to challenge Alvarez. Crawford seeks to become the first male fighter in boxing's "four belt era" (WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO) to hold an undisputed championship in three separate weight classes.

Betting on Canelo vs. Crawford

There is a reason that Allegiant Stadium is being used to host this fight as it looks to be among the most anticipated bouts in some time. Since losing a unanimous decision in 2022 to Dmitry Bivol for the light heavyweight title in 2022, Canelo Alvarez's opponents have not posed as much of a challenge compared to the one he faces on Saturday. His last six fights have ended in unanimous decisions all in his favor.

On the other hand, Terence Crawford isn't afraid of the challenge of going up in weight class to face Alvarez. While he has never competed at 160 lbs. much less 168, where Alvarez stands, the American isn't afraid of the challenge. As they look to be among the two best fighters of their generation, neither has ever been knocked down in a fight to date in their careers.

Preliminary bouts on the Canelo vs. Crawford card begin at 5:30 p.m. ET while the four fight main card gets underway at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday. You can bet outright winners, method of victory, as well as other props for all fights on Saturday and potentially increase your bankroll, add some insurance or even earn profit boosts via the latest online sportsbook bonus offers.

Responsible gaming

Every bettor needs to practice responsible gaming, whether it's betting within your means or not chasing previous losses. The top sportsbooks offer tools to help, such as time limits and wager limits. There are also national resources available like The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous and 1-800-GAMBLER.