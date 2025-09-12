The undisputed super middleweight championship is up for grabs in a fight between two superstars on Saturday night as Canelo Alvarez faces Terence Crawford at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Alvarez (63-2-2, 39 KOs) has won six straight fights including most recently on May 3 against William Scull. Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) looks to keep his perfect record alive by moving up two weight classes. He is attempting to become the first male fighter to hold the undisputed championship in three weight classes in boxing's "four belt era" (WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO).

Betting on Canelo vs. Crawford

This is one of the biggest fights in recent memory and is worthy of filling Las Vegas' football stadium on Saturday night. Canelo Alvarez is facing arguably his toughest challenge since at least 2022, while Terence Crawford tries to keep his perfect record on the line while moving up two weight classes. Both fighters are considered among the best ever in their weight classes, and impressively, combined in 765 career rounds, neither fighter has ever been knocked down by an opponent.

Going up in weight class, it's more likely that Crawford will be more aggressive than most opponents towards Alvarez, who usually are hesitant to engage him regularly during a fight. While a win for Canelo could be justified as beating a lighter opponent, a knockout of Alvarez could establish Crawford as an all-time great who achieved higher results beyond his weight class. In addition to the titles themselves, the winner of Canelo vs. Crawford will receive a belt that cost nearly $200,000 to make by The Ring (magazine), very likely the most expensive belt ever created.

Preliminary bouts on the Canelo vs. Crawford card begin at 5:30 p.m. ET while the four fight main card gets underway at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday. You can bet outright winners, method of victory, as well as other props for all fights on Saturday and potentially increase your bankroll, add some insurance or even earn profit boosts via the latest online sportsbook bonus offers.

