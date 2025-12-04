Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua is scheduled for Friday, December 19 at the Kaseya Center in Miami and will be one of the most watched boxing matches of the year. Joshua is a two-time unified world heavyweight champion and an Olympic gold medalist at super heavyweight in 2012 (London). Paul is a YouTube star who has become a draw in the world of boxing after beating legends like Mike Tyson and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on his way to winning 12 of his first 13 fights. The Paul vs. Joshua fight will be broadcast live on Netflix and the latest Paul vs. Joshua odds list Paul as a +650 underdog, while Joshua is -1100 and a draw is +1800.

Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua odds

Anthony Joshua -1100 (risk $1,100 to win $100)

Jake Paul +650 (risk $100 to win $650)

Draw +1800 (risk $100 to win $1,800)

Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua betting preview

After spending month preparing for Davis, who is 5-foot-5 and spent most of his career fighting at 135 pounds, Paul must now quickly pivot to Joshua, who is 6-foot-6 and most recently weighed in at 252.5 pounds for an IBF world heavyweight championship fight against Daniel Dubois last September. Paul (6-foot-1) most recently fought at 199.4 pounds for a cruiserweight fight with Chavez Jr. but he has tipped the scales as high as 227 pounds for the Tyson bout.

Thus far, Paul has only fought a handful of dedicated boxers in his career and has primarily fought fellow internet personalities and mixed martial artists. He lost against Tommy Fury in February 2023 and beat bare-knuckle boxer Mike Perry early in his career. Most recently, he beat the 56-year-old Tyson in a match with heavily modified rules and beat the 39-year-old Chavez Jr. in just his second fight since 2021 to improve to 12-1 with seven knockouts.

Joshua, on the other hand, is 28-4 in his professional career and has 25 knockouts and is also one of the most decorated amateurs in the history of the heavyweight division. At 36, he is eight years Paul's senior, but he'll have a significant physical advantage to make up for it. However, he'll have some ring rust to shake off after a 14-month layoff while Paul fought earlier in the year.

