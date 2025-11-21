Jake Paul was part of one of the most streamed sporting events of all time when he took on Mike Tyson in November 2024 on Netflix. Originally scheduled for an encore against Gervonta "Tank" Davis in November 2025, Paul had to change course. Now, he has a new opponent lined up in the legendary heavyweight Anthony Joshua, whom he will fight on December 19 at the Kaseya Center in Miami. Paul has mostly been the favorite as he's worked his way up in the boxing world, but this time the latest Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua odds list Joshua as a massive -1100 favorite, with Paul at +650 and a draw coming back at +1800. This heavyweight bout, which will also be streamed on Netflix, is expected to draw massive viewership and betting interest again.

Bettors who want to utilize sportsbook promos at top betting sites for the Paul vs. Joshua fight can learn all about the available offers for new users, as well as a closer look at this fight. Here are the latest boxing odds for Joshua vs. Paul:

Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua odds

Anthony Joshua -1100 (risk $1,100 to win $100)

Jake Paul +650 (risk $100 to win $650)

Draw +1800 (risk $100 to win $1,800)

Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua betting preview

Paul's win over Tyson was notable in terms of the name he defeated, but Tyson was clearly a shell of the top-flight fighter he was decades ago. That's not the case for Joshua, who just turned 36 in October, and was the best heavyweight boxer in the world just a few years back. He lost his unified heavyweight championship belt to Oleksandr Usyk in 2021, but Joshua has won four of his last five fights overall and remains extremely relevant in the boxing world as he's 28-4 overall with 25 of his wins coming via knockouts.

In addition to Joshua's big edge in experience, size will be a major factor in this fight. Joshua last fought at 252 pounds, while Paul was 227 pounds when he took on Tyson last year. Joshua also has a substantial edge in reach and height in this matchup.

With books clearly favoring Joshua to win, Paul vs. Joshua prop bets will certainly be popular as well. Joshua to win in Round 1, for example, returns +200 at DraftKings, while the fight going the distance pays +380.

