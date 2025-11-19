Influencer and professional boxer Jake Paul will face his toughest opponent yet when he squares off against former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in a heavyweight fight on December 19 at the Kaseya Center in Miami. Paul was originally scheduled to face WBA lightweight champion Gervonta "Tank" Davis in an exhibition bout in early November, but that fight was canceled due to a lawsuit filed against Davis by his ex-girlfriend. Paul vs. Joshua will be a professionally sanctioned heavyweight boxing match on Netflix. Joshua is a -1100 favorite, while Paul is +650 and a draw is +1800.

Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua odds

Anthony Joshua -1100 (risk $1,100 to win $100)

Jake Paul +650 (risk $100 to win $650)

Draw +1800 (risk $100 to win $1,800)

Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua betting preview

Paul is trying to pull off one of the biggest upsets in boxing history, as he generally fights at around 200 pounds, while Joshua has been fighting at around 250 pounds. Joshua has faced some of the top heavyweight fighters of this generation, and he has a chance to fight in the United States for the first time since losing to Andy Ruiz Jr. at Madison Square Garden in 2019. He is a former Olympic gold medalist and already dominated former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in two rounds in March 2024.

Joshua reportedly plans to fight fellow British heavyweight Tyson Fury in 2026, making this a tune-up fight of sorts. Paul has faced a plethora of different fighters throughout his short boxing career, including MMA fighters, YouTubers and journeyman boxers. His most recent fight was a win against former middleweight champion Julio César Chávez Jr. in June.

Paul has drawn criticism for his choice of opponents in the past, but this is an opportunity to beat a significantly better boxer. Joshua is a whopping -1100 favorite at DraftKings, while Paul is a +650 underdog. Bettors can also take a shot at the winning method, such as Joshua by KO/TKO/DQ at -400 or Paul by decision/technical decision at +1600.

Responsible gaming

Every bettor needs to practice responsible gaming, whether it's betting within your means or not chasing previous losses. The top sportsbooks offer tools to help, such as time limits and wager limits. There are also national resources available like The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous and 1-800-GAMBLER.