Jake Paul will face the stiffest challenge in his boxing career when he battles Anthony Joshua, the IBF/WBO top-ranked heavyweight, on December 19. The bout will feature eight three-minute rounds fought with 10-ounce gloves. Paul was supposed to fight Gervonta "Tank" Davis on November 14, but that event was scrapped due to Davis' legal issues. The latest Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua odds list Joshua as the -1100 favorite, with Paul at +650 and a draw coming back at +1800.

Bettors who want to utilize sportsbook promos at top betting sites for the Paul vs. Joshua fight can learn all about the available offers for new users, as well as a closer look at this fight. Here are the latest boxing odds for Joshua vs. Paul at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins, plus three months of NBA League Pass free:

Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua odds

Anthony Joshua -1100 (risk $1,100 to win $100)

Jake Paul +650 (risk $100 to win $650)

Draw +1800 (risk $100 to win $1,800)

Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua sportsbook offers

Here's a closer look at the top sportsbook promos available to new sports bettors for Joshua vs. Paul.

The DraftKings promo code, bet365 bonus code and FanDuel promo code all offer bonus bets after new users place a wager of $5 or more. DraftKings offers $200 in bonus bets if your first bet of at least $5 wins, along with three free months of NBA League Pass. The FanDuel promo code provides new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins, while the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 offers $150 in bonus bets with a $5 wager, whether it wins or loses.

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN gives new users $2,000 in bet insurance FanCash by getting up to $200 No Sweat Bets for the first 10 days with the sportsbook. The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS awards new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. BetMGM users in New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania or Michigan can get a different promotion and receive $150 in bonus bets if you win your first bet of $10 or more.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code is different than the others, providing profit boosts instead of bonus bets. After placing a wager of at least $1, you receive 20 100% profit boost tokens with the code CBS20X.

Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua betting preview

The 28-year-old Paul has had some success in his boxing career, and has a 12-1 record. The influencer and actor has stepped up his level of competition of late, and has won his last six bouts. This past June, he defeated an aging Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. by unanimous decision in a 10-round bout. Last November, he earned a unanimous decision win over Mike Tyson in eight rounds.

Paul's only loss was a split decision to Tommy Fury on Feb. 26, 2023. Paul launched his YouTube channel in May 2014, and was ranked by Forbes as one of the highest YouTube creators of the past two decades. He has also appeared on television and has been in a number of films, including a documentary about his life. He began his fighting career in January 2020.

Joshua, 36, has a much deeper pedigree when it comes to boxing. He is a former gold medalist at the 2012 London Olympic Games, and gone 28-4 as a professional, with 25 wins by knockout. His last fight was his first loss in a two-year span when he was knocked out in the fifth round by Daniel Dubois for the IBF heavyweight title in September 2024. With Joshua entering as a heavy favorite, bettors may turn to prop bets. One of them is Joshua winning in Round 1, which returns +200 at DraftKings, while the fight going the distance pays +380. Bet the fight at FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible gaming

Every bettor needs to practice responsible gaming, whether it's betting within your means or not chasing previous losses. The top sportsbooks offer tools to help, such as time limits and wager limits. There are also national resources available like The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous and 1-800-GAMBLER.