Jake Paul has gone from a curiosity and internet sensation to a legitimate boxer since turning pro in 2020. The former influencer and actor takes the next step in his career when he faces legendary heavyweight Anthony Joshua on December 19 at Kaseya Center in Miami. Paul was originally slated to face Gervonta "Tank" Davis in November 2025, but that fight was scrapped due to Davis' legal issues. Paul, who has defeated the likes of aging fighters in Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Mike Tyson, will face his stiffest competition to date. The latest Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua odds list Joshua as the -1100 favorite, with Paul at +650 and a draw coming back at +1800.

Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua odds

Anthony Joshua -1100 (risk $1,100 to win $100)

Jake Paul +650 (risk $100 to win $650)

Draw +1800 (risk $100 to win $1,800)

Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua betting preview

Paul, 28, has compiled a 12-1 record in his career, registering seven knockouts and five wins by decision. His only loss was a split decision to Tommy Fury in an eight-round bout in February 2023. His last two fights were against aging former stars, but Joshua will offer his biggest challenge to date. The 36-year-old Joshua was considered the best heavyweight boxer in the world just a couple of years ago.

Joshua is a former gold medalist at the 2012 London Olympic Games, and has compiled a 28-4 career mark as a professional. He has 25 wins by knockout. He is coming off a five-round knockout loss to Daniel Dubois for the IBF heavyweight title in September 2024. He also has wins in four of his last five bouts.

Joshua also has an edge in several areas, including experience and size. In Joshua's last fight, he weighed in at 252 pounds, while Paul was at 227 when he faced Tyson. Joshua also has an edge in reach (82 inches to 76) and height (6-6 to 6-1). With Joshua a heavy favorite, bettors will turn to prop bets. One of them is Joshua to win in rounds 1-4, which returns -250 at DraftKings, while the fight going the distance pays +380.

Responsible gaming

Every bettor needs to practice responsible gaming, whether it's betting within your means or not chasing previous losses. The top sportsbooks offer tools to help, such as time limits and wager limits. There are also national resources available like The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous and 1-800-GAMBLER.